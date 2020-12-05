Editor’s note: This is a weekly series focusing on the importance of buying local.
Amy Snodgrass was sad to report Wednesday that Joe’s Farm Market on National Pike in Richeyville had just four Christmas trees left to sell for the season.
That being the second day of December, Snodgrass was disappointed and a bit frustrated.
Joe’s Farm Market received just 70 Christmas tress this year, down 115 trees from its normal allotment of 185 – a little more than 62% from its typical yearly offering.
“We have a (national) shortage of Christmas trees and everyone seems to want a live tree this year,” Snodgrass said. “We’re seeing the effects of growers not planting as many trees in 2008 and 2009 because Christmas trees had lost some popularity. Christmas trees simply weren’t grown as much in those years.”
Perhaps because of the COVID-19 pandemic, customers are yearning for live trees and decorations this year.
“People are home,” Snodgrass said. “They want to decorate. In the spring and summer, they wanted to plant.
“We were told in August that we would not be getting our normal number of trees. The weather also hindered things. The trees were not as big or as full. Tree growers in North Carolina and Canada told us about the shortage and that there would be a lack of supply and they couldn’t take any new orders.”
Snodgrass said her trees went quickly because of the public’s renewed interest in Christmas trees, decorations for graves, wreaths and swags.
“Sales were great,” she said. “People were afraid of another shutdown and that they would not be able to get the trees. They were out early for their trees. They want to decorate. I have never sold these many decorations so early in the season.
“We were able to get brush trees and pre-cut pines for the wreaths, window swags and graves,” she added. “We were hoping to get half of our trees. Our business has grown, and we have a demand. We feel bad about not having more trees.”
In the face of the tree shortage, Bedner’s Farm and Greenhouse, which operates out of Cecil Township, is offering live trees, wreaths, garlands, seasonal plants, holiday décor, grab and go gift baskets, a concession stand with hot chocolate, cookies, popcorn and other goodies as part of its “Our First Christmas at Bedner’s,” at 315 Coleman Road, McDonald.
Jeremy Gruszka, who joined the business in February as perennial and nursery manager, said Bedner’s hadn’t incorporated Christmas for about a quarter of a century and decided to bring it back this season.
“We decided that we wanted to help people decorate their homes and spread a little joy with everything going on,” Gruszka said.
He said he made a number of calls trying to find Christmas trees and found one supplier who was able to provide 300 trees.
“It wasn’t as many as we would like, but we got some and in the face of the shortage that was important,” he said.
Maddison Perzel, Bedner’s educational and events coordinator, set up workshops on wreath making, center piece design and winter porch pot containers.
“It’s a great way for people to get out of the house, go to an event and create something for their home or someone else,” she said.
“We allocated a lot of space in the workshop for these activities, so people could be socially distanced and learn and enjoy.”
Bedner’s has an Angel Tree that will provide Christmas presents to elderly patients at an assisted living facility in Canonsburg, Gruszka added. He said the presents are being brought back to the store where there will be a wrapping party for employees and the gifts will then be delivered.
“The support from the community has been awesome,” Gruszka said.
One of the features of Bedner’s Christmas is the 11-foot wreath that was built by Russ Bedner, owner, and others with handmade decorations and fresh greens.
It’s the largest wreath in Pennsylvania, Gruszka said after confirming it through research.
“Maddison showed us a picture of a large wreath from where she used to work,” Gruszka said. “We got inspired and figured why not. It’s located where we sell the trees. People are welcome to pose take pictures by it. It’s all part of the fun.”
Those interested in joining the Be Local Network can contact Chris Slota at 724-225-1326 or by email at chris@belocal.net. Discount cards are available at the Observer-Reporter and Almanac office, 122 S. Main St., Washington.