Editor’s note: This is a weekly series focusing on the importance of buying local.
Muffins, mimosas and mom.
That is the plan at Red Fox Winery and Lounge in Hickory as Mother’s Day will be celebrated in a unique way.
“We were trying to plan ahead, and we were kind of unsure about what to do for Mother’s Day here for this year,” said Tera Lauderbaugh, co-owner of the winery with her husband, Mike.
“I just came up with muffins and mimosas. Sprinkle in a little wine and live music and it should be a nice day for us to celebrate all the moms. We will have an assortment of large muffins and gourmet cupcakes.
The muffins and mimosas will be available from 12 to 5 p.m. In addition, live music will be provided from 1 to 4 p.m. by the Matt Tichon Duo.
“We were trying to come up with something different than the typical Mother’s Day brunch,” Tera Lauderbaugh said. “This idea was intriguing to me because I certainly like muffins and mimosas and we think others will be as well. We’ll have nice tablecloths and have floral arrangements.
“With the live music and outside seating available, we think it will be a nice time to celebrate moms. It should be an upbeat day, even if it is a little different and not so formal. Some people may go for brunch and then stop here for a nice dessert.”
One of the traditional and popular Mother’s Day presents is flowers, beautiful and bright.
Fields of Heather in Charleroi is supplying just that this season.
Gretchen Speece, who owns Fields of Heather with her husband, Tom, said there’s a larger demand for big planters this year as a gift for mom in addition to many calls for vase arrangements that include roses and snap dragons.
Speece also reported a lot of folks are opting for flowers and a Spring look with flowers in pots for patios and porches.
“We’re were really busy and will be quite busy with deliveries all weekend,” she said. “We’re very thankful because we took some losses last year. But we’re rebounding nicely. The logistics have been a little more difficult than usual. But it’s exciting to have the amount of business we are enjoying and making people happy.”
Russell Johnson, co-owner of The Pasta Shoppe in Monessen with his wife Nicole, is celebrating Mother’s Day by offering brunch from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The restaurant typically serves brunch Saturdays, but it has added a day this weekend.
Johnson said brunch offerings this weekend will include the addition of steak (filet) and eggs, potatoes and toast, a few eggs benedicts – one crab and another steak – with Hollandaise sauce – and as a starter brie cheese and a fruit tray.
“We decided to offer it Mother’s Day as people seem to want to support small businesses,” Johnson said. “By doing it earlier in the day, we felt it would give people time to celebrate with a meal and have a larger portion of the day to celebrate with mom and others.
“We do try to celebrate as many holidays as possible here. We try to honor the different nationalities of those holidays. We just did a Cinco de Mayo celebration Wednesday. My staff is multi-cultural, and we try to serve food that is multi-cultural and honoring those heritages has been well received. People like different and we try to bend the rules a little bit of a traditional Italian restaurant.”
