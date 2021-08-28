Editor’s note: This is a weekly series focusing on the importance of buying local.
Bowling leagues are the backbone of the various bowling lanes across Southwestern Pennsylvania.
Meadow Lanes, Alpine Club and AMF Belle Vernon Lanes exists largely, in part, because of the continuing interest in bowling and bowling leagues.
Each year league bowlers across the United States recognize U.S. Bowling League Day Sept. 3, according to www.nationaldaycalendar.com.
Today, leagues of men, women and mixed teams of all ages play in bowling leagues and competitions around the world. Weekly league bowling provides a fun time, and social setting, as well as physical activity.
AMF Mt. Lebanon is also a bustling site for numerous tournaments on Friday nights during the summer.
Rob Haglund, manager of Meadow Lanes, at The Meadows Racetrack & Casino in North Strabane Township said bowling leagues are the lifeblood of the facility.
“We have 14 leagues a week and a wide-range of ages from early 20s to a man who is 92,” Hagland said. “It’s fascinating to see. Leagues take up most of our lanes and times. We have young blowers and senior leagues.
“We took a massive hit in open play because of the pandemic and the mandated shutdown of facilities,” he said. “As soon as we re-opened in January, our leagues picked right back up. Leagues will be picking back up after Labor Day and we are gearing up for that.”
One problem all bowling alleys are experiencing is an inability to attract workers.
“The biggest obstacles in coming out of the pandemic or as a result of it, is trying to find help,” said Jeff Nelson, long-time manager of AMF Belle Vernon (formerly known as Brunswick), Route 51, Belle Vernon. “Some lanes just have to pull back on hours being open because there just isn’t enough staff.
“We probably have 45 leagues, parties and open play. We have 36 lanes. It makes it tough, and I have to work every day to keep it open. Trying to find help is really difficult.”
According to www.bowlingguide.com, bowling started rising again in popularity in 2019 since participation leveled off from 2012 to 2017. The heyday of bowling was in the 1950s and 1960s with the invention of the automatic pinsetter. Bowling leagues were flourishing.
Alpine Club Lanes has been a staple in the city of Washington for many years.
Phyllis Rush, office manager at Alpine Club, said there are seven or eight leagues, playing most days except for Sundays.
“We stayed open when we could,” Rush said. “Some leagues operated. We don’t know if they’ll all comeback as we approach the bowling season. The leagues are what keeps us going. It’s usually slow in the summer. From September through May is our bowling months.”
Bowling teams at colleges and even high schools are on the rise. With the changes in technology, the techniques, the balls and the lanes, it’s become a challenge in the high-tech age.
Jeff Zidek, track announcer at The Meadows, doubles as coach of the women’s and men’s teams at St. Vincent College in Latrobe.
The women are NCAA sanctioned while the men’s team – started at the beginning of 2020 – has jumped from a seven-man roster in May to a current 16-man roster.
Zidek said there are 60 high school in Western Pennsylvania which offer bowling teams and yet only Robert Morris University and St. Vincent sponsor men’s teams which play in the Ohio Bowling Conference. Robert Morris and St. Vincent men’s teams are considered U.S. bowling club teams. The women’s team is a member of the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference.
“Our (men’s) numbers are shocking,” Zidek said. “Those are huge numbers. Other (colleges and universities) should look at those numbers. The downside is there are only two schools with men’s bowling around here. It helps with recruiting.
“Bowling presents some opportunity for schools and student-athletes.”
