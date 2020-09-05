Editor’s note: This is a weekly series focusing on the importance of buying local.
Al Collins has been in the restaurant business for more than 35 years.
The African-American owner of Al an’ Rubens said he has seen some things from government agencies that he has never seen before until he bought the Canton Township restaurant.
Let Collins be clear, he loves his establishment, his loyal customers, Wolfdale and the surrounding Washington County community.
It’s the frequent visits from the Liquor Control Board and Department of Labor over the tears that prompts Collins to think there is more to it than just the checking.
Does it have to do with him being Black?
“When we were applying for our liquor license, we had it posted out front and we had it covered worth four-inch nails at the top of the building. Somebody came and went to a lot of trouble to rip it all down. And it was all cut,” Collins said. “Somebody didn’t want us here.
“Then, after we were open for about a month, the LCB comes in at 5 p.m.,” he added. “I have operated major restaurants in my time. I have never seen anything like that. The LCB has been here three or four times and the labor board has been here twice.”
Collins said the restaurant opened almost 13 years ago.
“Honestly, I haven’t seen that from the LCB or labor board,” he said. “That many visits is not common.
“The folks from the labor board were complimentary. They said our information is clear, accurate and organized. I’m proud of the way we do business.”
Al an’ Rubens has a huge following as well. In addition to loyal customers, Collins has loyal friends.
Over the years, weather has tormented the restaurant. Wind destroyed some off the structure. Pipes have burst, floods have occurred.
“Our customers and neighbors have been so kind,” Collins said. “People have come here with a bulldozer, a shovel, buckets and brooms. Really, anything we needed.”
The COVID-19 pandemic forced a one-month shutdown.
As always, Collins and the restaurant persevered.
“Although we have been through the gauntlet, I love where we are located and I love our customers and our reputation,” Collins said. “We get new customers and people from all over.
“Our customers and friends in the community give me faith in humanity. I truly love this community and the way people treat us.”
Linda Adkins owns L.A. Sweets and Bakery on North Main Street in Washington.
While the store is currently closed, the business continues to operate with a focus on weddings that were scheduled nearly a year ago.
“I had 18 weddings re-scheduled (because of the pandemic),” Adkins said. “I’m working around all of them. The weddings are the priority right now.”
Adkins isn’t sure when the store will open again, but pledges to alert customers through her Facebook page.
When it does open, L.A.Sweets will feature an assortment of goodies, cakes, cookies, candy and special days such as apple dumplings on Tuesdays and pepperoni rolls on Thursdays.
The company works many special events, birthdays parties, showers and gender reveals, among others.
L.A. Sweets has been in operation in downtown Washington for nearly six years. Prior to opening a store, Adkins worked from her home.
She’s pleased with her current situation.
“It’s been pretty smooth,” she said. “Nothing (happened) to make me run.
“We do a lot of large events. We do a good bit of business from store front walk-ins. We have a lot of customers – truly good customers.They like the product and I try to make what they want.”
She added that gift certificates have grown in popularity through the pandemic.
“People wanted to support and that was a way to do so,” Adkins said.
“I still enjoy this and it has worked out for us. I truly love it.”
