Editor’s note: This is a weekly series focusing on the importance of buying local.
A return to the stage has local actors and directors working, smiling and entertaining again.
Customers are happy to be clapping and cheering for performances again.
It is not normal but moving closer. The shows are back on.
While it was curtains for theater through the early part of the global COVID-19 pandemic and the balance of 2020, at least two local community theaters are back in business.
Little Lake Theater in Canonsburg has operated a good portion of 2021, moving some shows and activities to the outdoors.
The theater will close its season in the next couple weeks with “Madeline’s Christmas” – a musical – Nov. 26-28 and Dec. 2-5 and “Christmas Belles,” which runs Dec. 9-12 and Dec. 16-18.
Meanwhile, Washington Community Theater canceled its annual summer performance for a second straight year.
But it did enjoy a happy ending with six performances of “Into the woods” earlier this month.
The return to state for local and community theaters is a sign of promise of moving toward 2022.
Patti Knapp, managing director at Little Lake Theater, said the business re-opened in May “once the protocols changed.”
“We were very lucky as we started later in the year,” Knapp said. “We ran a good portion of our schedule and we didn’t have any cancellations. So, we feel we’ve done very well so far.
“We went outdoors for the first show of the season and did the same for our summer camp for kids,” she added. “May’s production was done under a tent. We left the tent up for our summer camp. We continue to follow COVID-19 protocols, but we continue to hope for a more normal environment as we move to another year and season.”
Kim Pijanowski, vice president of WCT, said the recent production of “Into the Woods” – which ran Nov. 5-7 and 12-14 – was successful.
“It was received really well and we had great audiences all six nights,” she said. “I was a little worried coming off COVID (shutdown). But the community embraced us and it was wonderful.”
Pijanowski said WCT was frustrated being off almost two full years.
“We had not done a show since 2019,” Pijanowski said. “We were a little anxious. It was great to get a show together and to get through it and have success. There were some anxious moments.
“We were extremely frustrated and disappointed to cancel everything in 2020 “We had high hopes for shows in 2021. It was disappointing for that we couldn’t put on anything for the community in the summer.
“I love the arts and think what community theaters provide is wonderful for the community, cast members and musicians to express themselves. For the community it gives people two or three hours to be lost in fantasy land. That is extremely import. Arts are important for everybody.”
While those involved remain hopeful and confident in a move closer to normalcy in 2022, the future remains a question mark in a world facing a pandemic that surges and mutates. The result is constant thought and protocols given to keeping cast, crew and audiences safe. That presents many challenges.
Thorough and strict protocols seem to be working. In some cases, community theaters worked for 18 months – and every day – to develop protocols, procedures and rules with the eyes on maintaining the safest conditions.
“We lost a whole year (2020),” Knapp said. “We were blessed that we were able to open this year at a time we could perform and bring audiences back safely.
“To be able to open and to have patrons and donors who have been so supportive is just very special. There are mask mandates till in place. But we are hoping we can get a little closer to normal next year. We feel fortunate.”
Added Pijanowski: “We are in the process of preparing for our big production as for this coming summer and we are hoping we can proceed as normal as normal in 2022. We look forward and excited to get our kids back on stage as well next year.”
Those interested in joining the Be Local Network can call Chris Slota at 724-225-1326 or email at chris@belocal.net. Discount cards are available at the Observer-Reporter and Almanac office, 122 S. Main St., Washington.