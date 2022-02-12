Editor’s note: This is a weekly series focusing on the importance of buying local.
It appears the creativity in the nail world is only increasing, with cute 3D decals and charms, to multicolor manicures and innovations to use in at-home manicures and with nail art specialists in 2022.
What’s up with this soaring nail art popularity?
“It’s definitely more popular,” said Sarah Sedlak, one of two nail technicians at Kristen’s Beauty Shop, Belle Vernon. “I absolutely have to schedule more time into my appointments. More often clients want to design their nails. With Instagram, the market flooded with images and ideas.
“These images and designs are inspiring and it normalizes the increasing demand for nail art.”
Sedlak said more customers come in with their own ideas.
“But it can happen a couple ways,” she said. “They bring the pictures and ideas to us or to me or they can look at what we present them by using colors, show them pictures.”
The rise in popularity of nail art has moved Sedlak to do more homework on the subject and to learn about all possibilities.
“I need to keep up with what is popular and also to make sure to have the proper number of supplies and knowledge,” Sedlak said. “It also makes work a lot more fun.
“The popularity of nail art will definitely continue to rise and evolve.”
The most fashionable mixed color manicure designs the last few years combines the latest technology with the latest nail art trends.
Excellent color mixing manicures are no longer only relevant to a wedding design of nails because the delicate color mixing nails are versatile and multifaceted.
Though the COVID-19 pandemic changed things as to how nails are done because people were forced to figure out alternatives to the nail salon, the creativity and fun of the magical world of nail art never stopped.
This year, many nail salons are fully functional and customers now can experiment with new designs or stay loyal to the styles they love.
One of the emerging Washington nail salon is Cloud Nine Nail Bar, owned by Ellena Cameron – a fifth generation Cameron family member to own and operate a business in the city.
