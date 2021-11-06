Editor’s note: This is a weekly series focusing on the importance of buying local.
A potential lack of live and artificial Christmas trees this season is causing those looking for seasonal decorations to turn to alternative sources this year.
Locally, florists are preparing to offer decorations, flowers and such as they have in the past. They, too, are dealing with supply issues.
“There is a possibility we will expand (our offerings) this season,” said Susan Reed, designer at Ivy Green in Washington. “We will still offer what we have in the past and could add to what we typical sell in this new season.”
Reed said Ivy Green is experiencing what most small businesses are today, a rise in prices and difficulties in the supply chain.
“One alternative we have is a box wood tree,” Reed said. “We anticipate more fresh arrangements. We will have our centerpieces as well. More and more people are turning to the box wood trees.”
The boxwood tree isn’t a tree, it is considered a shrub. It can grow to almost reach four-feet tall, but most people prune these plants to a specific shape. Either way, they can grow under most soil conditions, and they can also live through most winters. This plant can survive in temperatures that go below zero degrees and they are known to be attractive plants. These plants are full and lush and the leaves are a dark green color. They are waxy and soft, and they are oval shaped.
Other florists, Washington Square Floral Shoppe, Washington; Monessen Florists, Monessen; and Fields of Heather, Charleroi are sticking to their typical holiday season plans and offerings.
“We use a lot of cut greens and our suppliers have told me there are no issues there and that everything is fine right now,” said Larry Jones, owner of Washington Square Floral Shoppe. “We don’t deal with trees and most of our business is weddings, parties, banquets and dinners.”
Loren Carroto, in her 25th year of owning Monessen Florists, said she will host the annual open house next weekend but it has been much work to keep things moving along this year.
“We will have what we normally offer, but nothing extra because we are dealing with supply issues as well,” she said. “If you don’t have seasonal things ordered by now, it’s too late. We’re just sticking with what we have had before for the holiday season.”
Gretchen Speece, co-owner of Field of Heather in Charleroi, said the shops feature will be “beautiful, natural floral products.”
“We’re pretty filled up,” she added. “We are thankful to have what we have. We all have had to work through some things but we feel it’ll be a good season and we look forward to that.”
The Rev. Michael J. Crookston, pastor of both Epiphany of Our Lord Church, Monessen, and St. Sebastian Church, Belle Vernon, said many churches should be decorated as they normally are.
He said he has been assured by the churches’ supplier – Joseph’s Nursery, Monessen – that there aren’t any problems.
“I just ordered wreaths (this week) and it’s the same order as in the past,” he said.
A 2021 United States Department of Agriculture report showed live tree costs have nearly compared with 2015 prices.
An option for some is to get an artificial tree.
According to the American Christmas Tree Association, there is an artificial tree shortage because of pandemic-related delays in shipping and manufacturing. Artificial Christmas tree retailers have also reported having to raise prices by up to 30% this season.
“These price increases are the result of extreme weather events in the Pacific Northwest and Midwest, supply chain congestion in and out of ports, and shipping container shortages,” the ACTA said. “The economic instability caused by Covid-19 and the impacts of extreme weather has affected all parts of the global and U.S. supply chain, and Christmas trees are no exception. These challenges mean that there will be fewer live and artificial Christmas trees available this year, and those that are available will cost more than before.”
