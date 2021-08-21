Editor’s note: This is a weekly series focusing on the importance of buying local.
After his beloved dog Capone passed away from cancer at the age of 4-1/2 years old, Monessen native and resident Randy Marino decided to stand up and fight canine cancer.
Marino built a group of volunteers to stage a dog walk at Monessen’s City Park in 2018 to help raise money for the Tennessee-based Puppy Up Foundation that is committed to discovering the common links between canine and human cancers and the causes of the cancers through comparative oncology research.
Two walks later, Marino and Puppy Up volunteers raised about $24,000 for Puppy Up Foundation.
“It was a good thing,” Marino said. “But after the second, walk we started talking and thinking about how we could localize our efforts and more animals in our community and in the Mon Valley where there is a great need.”
Marino and his organization of volunteers and animals decided to become a nonprofit organization called Mon Valley Paws. For information about the organization, visit www.monvalleypaws.com or its Facebook page.
The group is currently concentrated on its first Walk and Vendor Show set for Sept. 11 at Monessen’s City Park. It is $20 to register by Sept. 10. If after then or the day of the event, the cost is $25 per ticket.
The Walk and Vendor Show will feature a gift bag, access to all vendors and food trucks, giveaway for pets – bandanas, treats and other items, contests, and live music. To register, visit Monvalleypaws.com/walk-registration.
Mon Valley Paws also is working with Guardian Angels to ensure veterans who want a dog, get a dog, and with other groups. The organization held a food drive for pets in conjunction with the Salvation Army of Monessen.
In addition, Mon Valley Paws will offer a puppy swim at the YMCA in Monongahela, jewelry sale and a future bingo. The organization is working in conjunction with Felicia’s restaurant in Monessen on the purchase of spaghetti dinners throughout the month of September, with a portion of the sales going to the organization.
“We’re trying to build partnerships,” Marino said. “We are stressing the importance of health insurance for your pet and while we are not a shelter or rescue, we will be choosing shelters and/or rescues to work with. They are organizations that need money to make sure animals get into a good home.”
Mary Furio-Earl, secretary of Mon Valley Paws, said the efforts are worthwhile.
“We’re trying to help veterans get a dog, to help shelters and rescues and to seniors who can’t afford can’t afford to get a dog if they want one,” she said. “We also have provided food drives to ensure our pets have food to eat. It’s been amazing how many folks have agreed to help us and joined with us.
“In the face of the pandemic, businesses have been generous to open their wallets and hearts to give us donations and support.”
Mon Valley Paws has donated more than 2,000 pounds of pet food this year. Pet Supplies Plus, Bell Vernon, is partnering with Mon Valley Paws by donating food and other supplies. Marino and Furio-Earl said the business has been a huge factor in the organization’s success.
A group like Mon Valley Paws is emerging in Belle Vernon.
Mojo’s Wallet is a nonprofit animal aid charity. Its purpose is to support local animal shelters, rescues and rehabilitation facilities as well as provide help to families incurring unexpected medical expenses for their pets. Donations and proceeds received from fundraising events are used to help as many facilities and animals as possible, according to Tammy Kalkbrenner.
Mojo’s Wallet’s next fundraiser is scheduled for Sept. 19 at Cedar Creek Park. The event will be held from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. The cost is $20 ticket, which includes catered food, beverages and live entertainment by Hawg Wild and guests. The organization will offer auction baskets, a gift card drawing and more. The door prize is a Shark Pet vacuum.
The fundraiser is spotlighting three local rescues: All But Forgotten, North Huntingdon; Fayette Friends of Animals, Uniontown; and South Hills Pet Rescue, South Park. All three are nonprofit, which focus on rescue, treatment and to find forever homes for their animals.
“We started this in January 2020, me and three other volunteers,” said Kalkbrenner. “This is very important work because sometimes animals are forgotten. There is always a need to assists shelters. There’s always a need for funds.
“Right now, it’s hard to hold fundraisers and hard to ask for money. We decided to try and have a fun, entertaining event.”
For tickets or to be a sponsor of Mojo’s wallet’s fundraiser event, call Kalkbrenner at 724-288-0118. All tickets must be pre-purchased.
