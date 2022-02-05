Editor’s note: This is a weekly series focusing on the importance of buying local.
The LeMoyne Community Center in Washington is gearing up for a presentation this month to spotlight several important historical figures in celebration of National Black History month.
Linda Harris, executive director, said LeMoyne Center will make presentations Feb. 24 – either live or via YouTube – and will focus on a variety of interesting Black icons from the 1800 and 1900s. It’s part of the center’s “Drive to Strive” theme this year.
At the same time, the Mon Valley NAACP is also focused on a few projects, not only this month, but throughout 2022, one dealing with the former site of Morgan Avenue in Monessen. The other project is a petition drive to have former Monessen, Pitt and NFL football player Joe Heath elected to the Mid Mon Valley Chapter of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame.
Harris said much of the information in the upcoming presentations is not “generally taught in schools and it is important to recognize these historical individuals.”
Harris said the presentation will feature African drumming and a guest speaker, who will be identified later this month.
Other presentations will be made on:
Bass Reeves
- , who was one of the most successful federal marshals in the United States. True to the mythical code of the West, he was said to have never drawn his gun first. He was said to have rounded up hundreds of outlaws and was shot at countless times but was never hit. Reeves was born into slavery and became a free man, as he served the law with courage and honor.
Bessie Coleman
- was the first African American woman and first Native American aviator. She earned her license from the Fédération Aéronautique Internationale June 15, 1921, and was the first Black person to earn an international pilot’s license.
Mary Fields
- , born into slavery around 1832, became a legend. Known as Stagecoach Mary, the hard-drinking, quick-shooting mail carrier sported two guns, men’s clothing and a rough attitude. As the first African American female mail carrier, she stood out on the trail.
In addition, there will be a presentation on African American billionaires.
Alan Duncan, president of the Mon Valley NAACP, said the two initiatives set forth are important to the history of the Mon Valley, particularly to Monessen.
“The only black history many people know is about George Washington Carver,” Duncan said. “History is being made every day. I don’t think one month – February, the shortest month – is enough to tell the story.
Added Harris: “With all due respect to Martin Luther king and Rosa Parks, there are many other important black individuals who made a huge impact. People need to be taught about them.”
Duncan has entrusted his two projects to Ken Silva, a member of the Mon Valley NAACP.
“We’re trying to restore Morgan Avenue,” Silva said. “We need to restore some of the history there. That whole neighborhood has been erased. Some of the history of this avenue needs reinstated, along with the rest of the founders of Monessen.
“We’re looking for a meeting (with city officials) to get some of the history straightened out.”
The NAACP is working with the Greater Monessen Historical on the project.
Silva said the initiative to get Heath in the Mid Mom Valley Hall of Fame involved a petition.
“We’re looking for people interested in signing and for him to get inducted into that Hall of Fame. Many people want to see that happen.”
