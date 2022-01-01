Editor’s note: This is a weekly series focusing on the importance of buying local.
Spaghetti remains a popular dish to area restaurants.
“Of course, it’s one of the most popular dishes,” said Felicia Foulks, owner of Felicia’s Restaurant, Monessen.
“Everybody likes spaghetti. I do a lot of fundraisers and people want it to be done with spaghetti. We sell a ton of spaghetti here for sure. Our meat raviolis and homemade gnocchi butt heads with spaghetti (as most popular) here. The sauce has to be good to make good spaghetti.”
A good dish of spaghetti can be found at the following area eateries:
Angelo’s Restaurant,
- North Franklin Drive, in Washington;
The Union Grill
- , East Wheeling Street, Washington;
Pasta II
- , Library Road, Bethel Park;
LeoGreta
- , West Main Street, Carnegie;
Al’an Rubens
- , Jefferson Avenue, Washington;
DeLallo’s
- , Fort Couch Café, Pittsburgh.
According to www.nationaldaycalendar.com, National Spaghetti Day celebrates one of the most popular pasta dishes in the world.
“There are various pasta dishes based on spaghetti, and the sauce determines most of them,” the site says. “Some examples include spaghetti ala Carbonaro, garlic and oil, tomato sauce, meat sauce, Bolognese, Alfredo sauce, clam sauce,” and a number of other sauces. “In addition, spaghetti dishes are traditionally served topped with grated hard cheeses such as Pecorino Romano, Parmesan, and Grana Padano.”
Those interested in joining the Be Local Network can call Chris Slota at 724-225-1326 or email at chris@belocal.net. Discount cards are available at the Observer-Reporter and Almanac office, 122 S. Main St., Washington.