The Turkeyfoot Valley Theater Department will present “Beauty and the Beast Jr.," a 60-minute musical designed for middle school-aged performers and based on the 1994 Broadway production and Disney’s 1991 animated feature film on March 17 and 18.
“Beauty and the Beast Jr.” features classic songs from the Academy Award-winning film such as “Be Our Guest” and “Belle,” as well as original songs from the 1994 Tony-nominated Broadway musical.
The cast includes more than 30 students led by directors Megan Barlow, Tonya Daniels, Kayla Deyarmin, Ben Phillian, Crystal Hay and Teresa Cook.
Belle, an adventurous young girl, and the Beast, her hideous captor who is actually a young prince trapped under a spell, learn to love one another in order to break the spell before time runs out.
The show will take place at the Turkeyfoot High School gymnasium at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. March 17 and at 7 p.m. March 18.
Tickets are $5 (cash) to be paid at the door.
For more information, call 814-395-3621.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.