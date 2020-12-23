Every year, be it a windstorm or hailstorm, insurance agents deal with customers who have been contacted by a contractor who had advised them that they have damage and should report it to their insurance company.
While insurance companies want to pay for claims that occur, sometimes these contractors are only attempting to create work for themselves.
Shady contractors and home-repair scams can cost you. Home-repair scams may arrive in the aftermath of storms, as shady contractors cash in by delivering substandard or incomplete work. Protect yourself, your money and your home from repair ripoffs by learning to spot the red flags.
Be watchful of the following tactics. And remember to trust your gut. If you don’t have a good feeling about the contractor, don’t use that individual.
- Unsolicited services offered: A contractor may stop by and give you an unexpected estimate for projects like driveway sealing, chimney rebuilds and roof-repair projects that are commonly pitched to homeowners.
- Has “material left over”: Be cautious if the quote includes a reduced price on the work because of “materials left over from a job down the street.”
- Home demonstration discount: This can happen if the quote includes a discount for using your home as a demonstration.
- Extra pushy: The individual employs pushy door-to-door sales tactics.
- Limited time offers: A contractor may say you n
- eed to place a deposit immediately to secure a spot on his schedule, or to get a good price on material.
- Not local: A contractor may appear to be from out of town or working out of a pickup truck.
- Demands immediate payment in full: You should not pre-pay for any work.
- Accepts cash only: Always a red flag.
- Provides no written contract: All details of the work should be written out in advance.
- No references: And the individual is not willing to produce them.
- No insurance or licensing: He or she fails to provide proof of insurance and proper licensing.
- Finance through a friend: That person suggests financing or recommends financing through someone he or she knows.
- Ask you to secure any required permits: Most communities require the contractor to acquire the proper permits.
After the project begins, look out for the following warning signs of a shady contractor:
- Calls from subcontractors: This is if subcontractors are reaching out to you personally for payment for work completed.
- Pricey, unexpected expenses: It is common to have unexpected expenses arise, but when they are frequent or very expensive, you may have a problem.
- Lack of activity: There is no activity on the job site during peak working hours.
- Shoddy tools and low-grade materials: Ensure that the material the contractor is using matches what he listed on the estimate.
When looking for a contractor to remodel or renovate your home, or to help recover from a weather disaster, consider these tips:
- Get multiple quotes from local established businesses.
- Take time to make your decision.
- Do your research. Look into professional affiliations and Better Business Bureau reports, and follow up on references from previous clients.
- Check for up-to-date licenses, and verify insurance protection.
The National Association of Home Builders offers additional tips for hiring a dependable professional contractor. For storm repair tips, visit the Better Business Bureau website.
Before you hire any contractor for storm-related repairs, always contact your insurance agent to be sure repairs will be covered.
Bob Hollick is a State Farm Insurance agent based in Washington. His column usually appears every other Thursday in the Observer-Reporter, but is running a day earlier because of the holiday.
