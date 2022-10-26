HOUSTON – Senior Ashlyn Basinger scored two goals, her 44th and 45th of the season, and Waynesburg defeated previously unbeaten Winchester Thurston 2-1 in the WPIAL Class A girls soccer quarterfinals Wednesday night at Chartiers-Houston High School.
The win sends Waynesburg (16-3), the No. 6 seed, into the semifinals Monday against second-seeded Springdale (15-3), a 2-0 winner over Mohawk. The top three teams in the WPIAL tournament advance to the state playoffs.
Basinger scored her first goal 24:39 into the contest to give Waynesburg a 1-0 lead. Using stellar defensive play from its back line and several key saves by freshman goalkeeper Peyton Cowell, the Raiders seemed on their way to a 1-0 win. However, Winchester Thurston, the No. 3 seed, tied the game with only 3:51 left in regulation on a goal by Anna Dever.
It took Basinger, the WPIAL’s leading goal scorer, only 10 seconds to answer the Bears’ goal with one of her own and put Waynesburg back in the lead.
