Open Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free parking and entrance are located off of Murdock Street.
Teen Advisory Board (grades 7-12) meet to plan, organize and lead activities that will engage and benefit members of the community. New members welcome. Monday 11/4, 6-7 p.m.
Trivia Night of the Round Tables - Join us for an evening of questions, snacks, prizes and fun! The fee is $5 per person, and teams can have 4 to 6 people. If you don't have enough for a team, sign up for a library created team. Open to teens, adults and families with children ages 12 and up. Payment is due at registration. Please contact Beth Kairush at 724-745-1308 (option #1) for more information. Saturday 11/9, 6:30-9:00 p.m
Book Club will be discussing "Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine" by Gail Honeyman. New members always welcome! Wednesday 11/13, 1-2 p.m.
Paint & Sip - Join us for an evening of painting while enjoying light bites, wine and the company of friends. The fee is $20 and must be paid at the time of registration. The deadline for sign up is Thursday, Nov. 7. Please sign up early as we require a minimum of six participants to hold this event and only have space for 12 people. Thursday 11/14, 5:45 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Teen Advisory Board (grades 7-12) meet to plan, organize and lead activities that will engage and benefit members of the community. New members welcome. Monday 12/2, 6-7 p.m.
Weekly Children's Programs
Note: Programs are on break week of Thanksgiving, from Monday, 11/25 – Saturday, 11/30.
Early Childhood Literacy Class - Yoga and Movement - Stretch and be centered at this special yoga session for kids (and their grownups)! Mondays, 10:15-10:45 a.m.
Early Childhood Literacy Class - Happy Monday! - Rise and Shine and greet the new week with the sunniest storytime session you can imagine! Mondays, 11:00-11:30 a.m.
Arts and Science Class - Madcap Mondays - Crafts, games, and science are just a few of the possibilities. Registration is required. Register the week before each session at the children's circulation desk or by calling 724-745-1308 (option #4). Mondays, For children in Grades 3-7. 5:00-6:00 p.m.
Infant Literacy Class - Babies, Books and More - For infants 8 months-24 months with a caregiver. Tuesdays, 10:15-10:45 a.m.
Early Childhood Literacy Class - Library Adventures - For children 2 years-Pre K. Interactive storytime with your child that includes early literacy fun with books, songs, fingerplays and movement. Tuesdays, 11:00-11:30 a.m.
Family Literacy Class - Family Night - This is a time for everyone, toddlers through great-grandparents, to build literacy together through stories, crafts, and games. There will be new things to explore each week. Tuesdays, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Art Class - Little Picassos - Inspire your child's imagination and self-expression with hands-on art activities. Every week there is a new make and take creation. Ages 2-5. Wednesdays, 10:15-10:45 a.m.
Early Childhood Literacy Class - Story Time - Provides active young children with stories, fingerplays and songs based on simple literacy concepts, repetition, and lots of movement. Fit for ages 2-3, but siblings are welcome. Wednesdays, 11:00-11:30 a.m.
Music and Movement Class - Wiggles and Giggles - This program focuses on movement while developing gross motor skills, listening skills and social skills while also introducing new vocabulary. Ages 2-5. Wednesdays, 11:45 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.
Early Childhood Literacy Class - Story Time - Provides active young children with stories, fingerplays and songs based on simple concepts, repetition, and lots of movement. Fit for ages 2-3, but siblings are welcome. Thursdays, 10:15-10:45 a.m.
Early Childhood Literacy and Music and Movement Class – Escuelita (Little School) - A combined program of music, literacy, and movement. Building secondary language skills. Promoting social skills while developing gross and fine motor skills. Escuelita is a Spanish class designed for infants and up to pre-k. Thursdays, 11:00–11:30 a.m.
Kindergarten Readiness Skills Class - Pre K Discovery - Each class is a chance to practice kindergarten readiness skills such as listening during stories, early literacy skills and following directions. Ages 4-5. Thursdays, 1:30-2:30 p.m.
More from Your Library
Accelerated Reader
Canon-McMillan students can earn Accelerated Reading points at the library. We have a computer reserved in the Children's Department exclusively for testing.
Ancestry Resources
Come to the library to take advantage of our subscription to Ancestry.com and get started researching your family tree – you can search billions of census, immigration, military records and more!
Continuing Education from Universal Class
Community courses taught by real teachers are available in English, Dog Training, Yoga, Bullying, Quickbooks, How to Use an iPad, Homeschooling and more! 500+ continuing education courses available at no cost through our website - all you need is a library card!
Flipster
With Flipster, you can read popular magazines on your computer, mobile device or tablet! You'll find magazines covering current events, cooking, celebrities and human interest stories, beauty, wellness and more.
Kanopy
Kanopy is an on-demand film streaming service that allows FSPL cardholders free access to start streaming films instantly. Films can be streamed from any computer, television, mobile device or platform by downloading the Kanopy app for iOS, Android, AppleTV, Chromecast or Roku. Stream up to eight available movies/month. To access, create an account with Kanopy, verify your email address and then enter your Frank Sarris Public Library card number.
OverDrive/Libby
Borrow eBooks, audiobooks and Read-Along eBooks anytime, anywhere – all you need is your library card. Use your smartphone, tablet or computer to enjoy one of the 1,700+ titles in the WAGGIN collection!
PA DMV Practice Tests
Through the library's website, visitors can access free tests specifically based on Pennsylvania's Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) materials. This website includes multiple car, motorcycle and CDL practice tests, online driver's manuals and an FAQ section with detailed answers to over 100 DMV related questions.
Playaway Audiobook Collection
Check out our collection of Playaway audiobooks – you can listen anytime, anywhere. These audiobooks are powered by AAA battery, so no other device, technology or Wi-Fi connection is needed. The universal audio jack is compatible with headphones (listen while you clean, garden or relax) and auxiliary cords (use an auxiliary cord to listen in the car). Come and check out our collection and start listening!
Playaway Launchpad Collection
Playaway Launchpad is a pre-loaded tablet designed for a circulation environment. We have Launchpads for children, teens and adults. The Launchpads for children are pre-loaded with high-quality learning apps and are available in many subjects. The teen and adult Launchpads include some instructional apps, brain games and trivia.
Young Explorer Kits
Thanks to Grable Foundation's generous funding of the Young Library Explorers program, we have a total of 69 kits for infants, toddlers, and elementary school (through fourth grade) children. Samples of our themes: shapes, STEM, measurement and dinosaurs. These kits are filled with age-appropriate educational toys and other materials, and available to borrow. Stop by the Adult Circulation desk to borrow a Kit.
For a complete listing of events and resources, please visit the Frank Sarris Library website at franksarrislibrary.org, or call 724-745-1308 for more information.
