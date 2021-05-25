Riverview needed only five innings to take a 12-2 victory from Jefferson-Morgan in the WPIAL Class A semifinals and top-seeded Franklin Regional stopped Peters Township 9-1 in the Class 5A semifinals.
Riverview scored four runs in the first and followed that with two in the second, two inthe third, one in the fourth and three in the fifth to close it out.
Jefferson-Morgan could only manage two in the first. Defensively, Jeff-Morgan committed three errors and J-M pitching walked eight.
Bryce Bedilion had two hits for the Rockets (13-5), a triple that drove in the first run for Jefferson-Morgan and a single. He also scored from third base on a sacrifice fly.
Jefferson-Morgan will play Eden Christian for third place at a site, time and location to be determined.
Caden Smith’s three-run home in a five-run fifth sealed the deal for Franklin Region in a rout of Peters Township.
Louie Kegerreis knocked in two runs and had three hits for Franklin Region. Brian Perone allowed just three hits in six innings and struck out six.
Andrew Ripepi started for Peters Township and lasted three innings. He allowed four runs. Jack Kail relieved and got the first six batters out. He did not allow a run.
Jordan Suvak and Tim Quinn each had two hits.
Peters Township will play West Allegheny for third place next week.