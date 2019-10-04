The Washington County Commissioners on Thursday put their stamp of approval, in compliance with IRS regulations, on $8.5 million of financing through the county Industrial Development Authority for Apex North America Inc.
The commissioners’ unanimous vote paves the way for Apex to eventually move its manufacturing plant from the Donora Industrial Park to Alta Vista Business Park, Fallowfield Township.
The 87,666 square-foot facility is expected to cost about $7.63 million, and new equipment will add about $345,000. The remaining $605,000 was listed as “other issuance costs.”
Apex, a maker of anilox rolls and glue and metered rolls for the printing industry, now has 51 employees. In an application filed with the state Department of Community and Economic Development, the firm expects to add at least 20 to 25 jobs over the next three years.
Apex gave as its reason for the move, “existing facility cannot meet current production demands and there is not opportunity to expand at the site.”
Weather permitting, it expects to start construction of its new building in December. The plant will take nine to 12 months to build, and offices are to be complete within 18 months.
Apex North America, LLC, anticipates moving production during the first quarter of 2021, with sales and administration staff to follow in the third quarter of that year.
Apex North America Inc. is owned by Apex Europe B.V., which has its headquarters in the Netherlands.
The project is being financed by KeyBank National Association on a tax-exempt basis through the Washington County Industrial Development Authority.
Monack Way, Lot 12, at Alta Vista is to be owned by North America Inc. and leased to Apex North America LLC.
