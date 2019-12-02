Honor Roll

First quarter

Seventh grade

Highest honors

Payton Gilbert

Mya Smith

Marissa Tharp

Pieper Whipkey

High honors

Haylie Barner

Rylee Black

Drake Bowman

Parker Burns

Cheyenne DeBlasio

Madison Gaso

Hayden Hamilton

Aubrey Lesnett

Levi Meek

Wyatt Mooney

Zoey Prevost

Dalton Roberts

Levi Smith

Emily Tichenor

MacKenzie Whipkey

Honors

Lane Allison

Walker Amos

Jessie Cooke

Madyson Debolt

Brittany Gump

Cody Lewis

Grant McClure

McKenzie McDonnell

Colton Negley

Jazmine Scott

Travis Skidmore

Kendall Triplett

Eighth grade

Highest honors

Joshua Archer

Colin Brady

Seth Burns

Kaitlyn Gary

Kasie Meek

Aaron Parson

Celia Parson

Kaylee Pattison

Ella Scott

William Whitlatch

Dylan Wilson

High honors

Elizabeth Bell

Allexis Berdine

Ali Goodwin

Brian Jackson

Brooke E. Miller

Colten Thomas

Abigail Whipkey

Honors

Shelby Bierce

Lacie Braun

Cooper Chambers

Elizabeth Cunningham

Tori Flanigan

Johnny Lampe

Keisha McGowan

Justin Pettit

Tristan Rizor

Hayden Roberts

Alex Strawn

Nevaeh Vedis

Ninth grade

Highest honors

Levi Barnhart

Sophia Plock

London Whipkey

High honors

Charles Britt

Kelly Courtwright

Katelynn Horner

Eric Huston

Madeline McClure

Billy Pattison

Karlee Payton

Nathan Reed

Benjamin Shaner

Kaden Shields

Emily Simms

Parker Smith

Trevor Triplett

Gavin Guason

Ian VanDyne

Emily Wise

Mackenzie Wise

Honors

Alexandria Campbell

Colby Gray

Madison Gray

Taylor Karvan

Cody Main

Ethan Price

Stephanie Ward

Koda Whipkey

Skyler Wolfe

Bonna Sui Yeager

Donald Yeager

10th grade

Highest honors

BreAnn Jackson

Carly Stockdale

High Honors

Brooke Barner

Joseph Davis

Anna Durbin

Hunter Hamilton

Olivia Kiger

Harley Noble

Josiah Tagaro

Wesley Whipkey

Piper Whitlatch

Corey Wise

Joseph Yoders

Honors

Sheldon Cassiday

Emma Crouse

Justin Gaines

Hayley Gillin

Owen Hughes

Katie Lampe

Brooke Miller

Casey Miller

Zachary Shaner

Paul Tuttle

Samuel Wilson

11th Grade

Highest honors

Bailey Fredericks

Megan Jacobs

Haley Phillips

Caleb Rice

High honors

Benjamin Archer

Marcus Armel

Amber Black

Chase Blake

Elizabeth Brudnock

Krysten DeBolt

Danielle Fox

Hailie Gaso

Hunter Herrick

Brayden Mooney

Morgan Mooney

Alexis Phillips

Morgan Taylor

Alexandria VanDyne

Honors

Kyra Burns

Daniel Collins

Emily Cooke

Levi Corbly

Marshall Dobbs

Dakota Filby

Zach Frye

Wyatt Hoag

Tucker Hughes

Auston Orndoff

Hayden Ross

Wyatt Tedrow

Alison Thomas

Hanna Toth

Kaytlynn Walls

12th grade

Highest honors

Rory Black

Hunter Guthrie

Daniel Kennedy

Jade Renner

Sheyann Watson

High honors

Kaden Bennington

Avery Berdine

Deshaylah Bissett

Amber Finch

Gage Gray

Benjamin Jackson

Kenneth Jones

Brendan McGrath

Colton Meek

Savannah Milliken

Kylie Simms

Honors

Colton Anderson

Justin Jacobs

Gavin Scott

