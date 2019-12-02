First quarter
Seventh grade
Highest honors
Payton Gilbert
Mya Smith
Marissa Tharp
Pieper Whipkey
High honors
Haylie Barner
Rylee Black
Drake Bowman
Parker Burns
Cheyenne DeBlasio
Madison Gaso
Hayden Hamilton
Aubrey Lesnett
Levi Meek
Wyatt Mooney
Zoey Prevost
Dalton Roberts
Levi Smith
Emily Tichenor
MacKenzie Whipkey
Honors
Lane Allison
Walker Amos
Jessie Cooke
Madyson Debolt
Brittany Gump
Cody Lewis
Grant McClure
McKenzie McDonnell
Colton Negley
Jazmine Scott
Travis Skidmore
Kendall Triplett
Eighth grade
Highest honors
Joshua Archer
Colin Brady
Seth Burns
Kaitlyn Gary
Kasie Meek
Aaron Parson
Celia Parson
Kaylee Pattison
Ella Scott
William Whitlatch
Dylan Wilson
High honors
Elizabeth Bell
Allexis Berdine
Ali Goodwin
Brian Jackson
Brooke E. Miller
Colten Thomas
Abigail Whipkey
Honors
Shelby Bierce
Lacie Braun
Cooper Chambers
Elizabeth Cunningham
Tori Flanigan
Johnny Lampe
Keisha McGowan
Justin Pettit
Tristan Rizor
Hayden Roberts
Alex Strawn
Nevaeh Vedis
Ninth grade
Highest honors
Levi Barnhart
Sophia Plock
London Whipkey
High honors
Charles Britt
Kelly Courtwright
Katelynn Horner
Eric Huston
Madeline McClure
Billy Pattison
Karlee Payton
Nathan Reed
Benjamin Shaner
Kaden Shields
Emily Simms
Parker Smith
Trevor Triplett
Gavin Guason
Ian VanDyne
Emily Wise
Mackenzie Wise
Honors
Alexandria Campbell
Colby Gray
Madison Gray
Taylor Karvan
Cody Main
Ethan Price
Stephanie Ward
Koda Whipkey
Skyler Wolfe
Bonna Sui Yeager
Donald Yeager
10th grade
Highest honors
BreAnn Jackson
Carly Stockdale
High Honors
Brooke Barner
Joseph Davis
Anna Durbin
Hunter Hamilton
Olivia Kiger
Harley Noble
Josiah Tagaro
Wesley Whipkey
Piper Whitlatch
Corey Wise
Joseph Yoders
Honors
Sheldon Cassiday
Emma Crouse
Justin Gaines
Hayley Gillin
Owen Hughes
Katie Lampe
Brooke Miller
Casey Miller
Zachary Shaner
Paul Tuttle
Samuel Wilson
11th Grade
Highest honors
Bailey Fredericks
Megan Jacobs
Haley Phillips
Caleb Rice
High honors
Benjamin Archer
Marcus Armel
Amber Black
Chase Blake
Elizabeth Brudnock
Krysten DeBolt
Danielle Fox
Hailie Gaso
Hunter Herrick
Brayden Mooney
Morgan Mooney
Alexis Phillips
Morgan Taylor
Alexandria VanDyne
Honors
Kyra Burns
Daniel Collins
Emily Cooke
Levi Corbly
Marshall Dobbs
Dakota Filby
Zach Frye
Wyatt Hoag
Tucker Hughes
Auston Orndoff
Hayden Ross
Wyatt Tedrow
Alison Thomas
Hanna Toth
Kaytlynn Walls
12th grade
Highest honors
Rory Black
Hunter Guthrie
Daniel Kennedy
Jade Renner
Sheyann Watson
High honors
Kaden Bennington
Avery Berdine
Deshaylah Bissett
Amber Finch
Gage Gray
Benjamin Jackson
Kenneth Jones
Brendan McGrath
Colton Meek
Savannah Milliken
Kylie Simms
Honors
Colton Anderson
Justin Jacobs
Gavin Scott
