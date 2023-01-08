Sunday
At The Plantation Course at Kapalua Resort
Kapalua, Hawaii
Purse: $15 million
Yardage: 7,530; Par: 73
Final Round
Jon Rahm, $2,700,000 64-71-67-63—265
Collin Morikawa, $1,500,000 64-66-65-72—267
Tom Hoge, $840,000 66-71-68-64—269
Max Homa, $840,000 70-70-63-66—269
Tom Kim, $555,000 65-69-68-68—270
J.J. Spaun, $555,000 64-68-69-69—270
Tony Finau, $368,750 67-69-69-66—271
Matt Fitzpatrick, $368,750 66-69-66-70—271
Kyoung-Hoon Lee, $368,750 68-69-67-67—271
Scottie Scheffler, $368,750 66-66-69-70—271
Luke List, $292,500 71-65-70-66—272
Will Zalatoris, $292,500 69-69-69-65—272
Sungjae Im, $265,000 66-72-65-70—273
Jordan Spieth, $265,000 67-66-71-69—273
Cameron Young, $265,000 70-70-69-64—273
Patrick Cantlay, $241,000 70-70-66-68—274
Brian Harman, $241,000 68-69-67-70—274
Corey Conners, $229,000 68-68-72-67—275
Viktor Hovland, $229,000 67-72-70-66—275
Aaron Wise, $229,000 66-70-70-69—275
Mackenzie Hughes, $220,000 66-74-71-65—276
Hideki Matsuyama, $220,000 67-70-67-72—276
J.T. Poston, $220,000 68-69-68-71—276
Sepp Straka, $220,000 71-70-68-67—276
Seamus Power, $213,333 68-69-70-70—277
Scott Stallings, $213,333 67-72-68-70—277
Justin Thomas, $213,333 70-70-67-70—277
Trey Mullinax, $211,000 69-70-70-69—278
Adam Scott, $210,000 70-68-72-69—279
Russell Henley, $208,500 69-70-71-70—280
Billy Horschel, $208,500 76-71-64-69—280
Sam Burns, $207,000 70-75-67-69—281
Sahith Theegala, $206,000 67-71-72-72—282
Keegan Bradley, $205,000 70-70-73-70—283
Ryan Brehm, $203,500 68-71-68-78—285
Chez Reavie, $203,500 71-73-73-68—285
Adam Svensson, $202,000 71-70-78-68—287
Chad Ramey, $202,000 71-76-72-71—290
