Sunday

At The Plantation Course at Kapalua Resort

Kapalua, Hawaii

Purse: $15 million

Yardage: 7,530; Par: 73

Final Round

Jon Rahm, $2,700,000 64-71-67-63—265

Collin Morikawa, $1,500,000 64-66-65-72—267

Tom Hoge, $840,000 66-71-68-64—269

Max Homa, $840,000 70-70-63-66—269

Tom Kim, $555,000 65-69-68-68—270

J.J. Spaun, $555,000 64-68-69-69—270

Tony Finau, $368,750 67-69-69-66—271

Matt Fitzpatrick, $368,750 66-69-66-70—271

Kyoung-Hoon Lee, $368,750 68-69-67-67—271

Scottie Scheffler, $368,750 66-66-69-70—271

Luke List, $292,500 71-65-70-66—272

Will Zalatoris, $292,500 69-69-69-65—272

Sungjae Im, $265,000 66-72-65-70—273

Jordan Spieth, $265,000 67-66-71-69—273

Cameron Young, $265,000 70-70-69-64—273

Patrick Cantlay, $241,000 70-70-66-68—274

Brian Harman, $241,000 68-69-67-70—274

Corey Conners, $229,000 68-68-72-67—275

Viktor Hovland, $229,000 67-72-70-66—275

Aaron Wise, $229,000 66-70-70-69—275

Mackenzie Hughes, $220,000 66-74-71-65—276

Hideki Matsuyama, $220,000 67-70-67-72—276

J.T. Poston, $220,000 68-69-68-71—276

Sepp Straka, $220,000 71-70-68-67—276

Seamus Power, $213,333 68-69-70-70—277

Scott Stallings, $213,333 67-72-68-70—277

Justin Thomas, $213,333 70-70-67-70—277

Trey Mullinax, $211,000 69-70-70-69—278

Adam Scott, $210,000 70-68-72-69—279

Russell Henley, $208,500 69-70-71-70—280

Billy Horschel, $208,500 76-71-64-69—280

Sam Burns, $207,000 70-75-67-69—281

Sahith Theegala, $206,000 67-71-72-72—282

Keegan Bradley, $205,000 70-70-73-70—283

Ryan Brehm, $203,500 68-71-68-78—285

Chez Reavie, $203,500 71-73-73-68—285

Adam Svensson, $202,000 71-70-78-68—287

Chad Ramey, $202,000 71-76-72-71—290

