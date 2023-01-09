Through Jan. 8
FedExCup Season Points
1, Seamus Power, 788. 2, Max Homa, 743. 3, Tom Kim, 711. 4, Jon Rahm, 673. 5, Keegan Bradley, 663. 6, Mackenzie Hughes, 659. 7, Brian Harman, 650. 8, Adam Svensson, 604. 9, Tony Finau, 586. 10, Russell Henley, 541.
Scoring Average
1, Kurt Kitayama, 69.035. 2, Tony Finau, 69.070. 3, Jon Rahm, 69.180. 4, Justin Rose, 69.282. 5, Maverick McNealy, 69.302. 6, Tom Kim, 69.304. 7, Joel Dahmen, 69.314. 8, Tommy Fleetwood, 69.319. 9, Mito Pereira, 69.381. 10, Taylor Montgomery, 69.477.
Driving Distance
1, Brandon Matthews, 323.3. 2, Mito Pereira, 322.6. 3, Kurt Kitayama, 320.3. 4, Cam Davis, 315.2. 5, Vince Whaley, 314.7. 6, Thomas Detry, 314.6. 7, Kyle Westmoreland, 314.4. 8, Taylor Pendrith, 314.3. 9, Wyndham Clark, 313.4. 10, Trevor Cone, 313.
Driving Accuracy Percentage
1, Russell Henley, 76.55%. 2, Kevin Kisner, 75.00%. 3, Collin Morikawa, 74.11%. 4, Keith Mitchell, 72.98%. 5, Brian Harman, 72.89%. 6, Tom Kim, 72.77%. 7, Si Woo Kim, 72.69%. 8 (tie), Sean O'Hair and Chez Reavie, 71.43%. 10, Justin Suh, 70.72%.
Greens in Regulation Percentage
1, Patrick Cantlay, 81.25%. 2, Jon Rahm, 79.86%. 3, Collin Morikawa, 78.82%. 4, K.H. Lee, 77.22%. 5, Rickie Fowler, 76.98%. 6 (tie), Akshay Bhatia, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tom Kim and Justin Thomas, 76.39%. 10, 2 tied with 75.69%.
Total Driving
1, Keith Mitchell, 24. 2, Jon Rahm, 46. 3, Patrick Cantlay, 50. 4, Matt Fitzpatrick, 61. 5, Max Homa, 65. 6, Taylor Pendrith, 66. 7, Webb Simpson, 81. 8 (tie), Jason Day and Viktor Hovland, 85. 10, 3 tied with 87.
SG-Putting
1, Brian Gay, 1.797. 2, Travis Vick, 1.646. 3, Kelly Kraft, 1.537. 4, Maverick McNealy, 1.444. 5, Adam Long, 1.430. 6, Patrick Cantlay, 1.384. 7, Tyrrell Hatton, 1.290. 8, Tony Finau, 1.270. 9, Harry Hall, 1.266. 10, Justin Rose, 1.248.
Birdie Average
1 (tie), Patrick Cantlay and Jon Rahm, 6.5. 3, Tony Finau, 5.5. 4, Max Homa, 5.31. 5, Cameron Young, 5.25. 6, Viktor Hovland, 5.06. 7, Justin Thomas, 5. 8, Brian Harman, 4.95. 9, Seamus Power, 4.92. 10, Tom Kim, 4.88.
Eagles (Holes per)
1 (tie), Matt Fitzpatrick and Tyrrell Hatton, 48. 3, Hayden Buckley, 49.5. 4, Chris Gotterup, 54. 5, Stewart Cink, 57.6. 6, 9 tied with 72.
Sand Save Percentage
1, 10 tied with .00%.
All-Around Ranking
1, Jon Rahm, 251. 2, Max Homa, 266. 3 (tie), Patrick Cantlay and Viktor Hovland, 278. 5, Matt Fitzpatrick, 281. 6, Tom Kim, 290. 7, Tom Hoge, 311. 8, Tony Finau, 327. 9, Taylor Montgomery, 337. 10, Brian Harman, 339.
