INDIANA (10-6)
Geronimo 3-5 0-0 6, Jackson-Davis 4-10 6-10 14, Kopp 2-3 0-0 5, Galloway 4-8 1-2 10, Hood-Schifino 5-15 0-2 11, Bates 4-9 2-2 11, Reneau 3-5 1-2 7, Gunn 1-3 0-0 2, Banks 0-1 0-0 0, Leal 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-59 10-18 66.
PENN ST. (12-5)
Njie 1-2 0-0 2, Funk 8-13 0-0 23, Pickett 5-10 0-0 12, Wynter 4-9 0-0 8, Lundy 9-17 0-0 25, Dread 0-1 0-0 0, Mahaffey 4-4 3-4 12, Clary 1-2 0-0 3, D.Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Henn 0-1 0-0 0, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Conlan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-59 3-4 85.
Halftime_Penn St. 37-26. 3-Point Goals_Indiana 4-14 (Kopp 1-1, Bates 1-3, Galloway 1-3, Hood-Schifino 1-4, Geronimo 0-1, Gunn 0-2), Penn St. 18-31 (Funk 7-12, Lundy 7-12, Pickett 2-2, Clary 1-1, Mahaffey 1-1, Dread 0-1, Henn 0-1, Wynter 0-1). Rebounds_Indiana 35 (Jackson-Davis 11), Penn St. 27 (Lundy 6). Assists_Indiana 15 (Jackson-Davis, Hood-Schifino 4), Penn St. 19 (Pickett 8). Total Fouls_Indiana 10, Penn St. 15. A_8,502 (15,261).
