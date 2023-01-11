PITTSBURGH (11-6)
Federiko 2-3 0-0 4, Burton 7-17 2-3 16, Cummings 5-11 2-2 14, Elliott 2-6 4-5 9, Hinson 3-8 2-3 10, Sibande 4-8 2-2 11, G.Diaz Graham 1-1 0-0 2, Santos 1-4 1-2 3. Totals 25-58 13-17 69.
DUKE (13-4)
Mitchell 2-9 6-6 10, Whitehead 2-11 0-0 6, Filipowski 8-14 11-13 28, Young 3-6 1-3 7, Proctor 4-9 5-5 14, Grandison 2-6 0-0 6, Blakes 0-5 0-0 0, Lively 3-6 0-0 6. Totals 24-66 23-27 77.
Halftime_Pittsburgh 43-32. 3-Point Goals_Pittsburgh 6-22 (Hinson 2-5, Cummings 2-6, Elliott 1-4, Sibande 1-4, Burton 0-1, Santos 0-2), Duke 6-27 (Grandison 2-6, Whitehead 2-7, Filipowski 1-4, Proctor 1-4, Mitchell 0-2, Blakes 0-4). Fouled Out_G.Diaz Graham, Lively. Rebounds_Pittsburgh 25 (Sibande 6), Duke 47 (Filipowski 15). Assists_Pittsburgh 9 (Burton 6), Duke 13 (Proctor 5). Total Fouls_Pittsburgh 21, Duke 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.