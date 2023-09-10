EAST
Alfred 34, Juniata 0
American International 27, Franklin Pierce 24
Apprentice 37, Buffalo St. 23
Army 57, Delaware St. 0
Assumption 42, S. Connecticut 29
Bloomsburg 21, Clarion 7
Boston College 31, Holy Cross 28
Bryant 21, LIU Brooklyn 10
Bucknell 21, VMI 13
California (Pa.) 31, Kutztown 20
Carnegie Mellon 38, St. Vincent 0
Castleton 32, Fitchburg St. 3
Cincinnati 27, Pittsburgh 21
Coast Guard 93, Anna Maria 24
Cortland 62, Lycoming 7
Delaware Valley 41, Albright 10
Dickinson 29, William Paterson 17
East Stroudsburg 13, Indiana (Pa.) 12
Eastern 30, Alvernia 23
Emory & Henry 37, Bluefield State 14
Findlay 40, Pace 25
Fordham 40, Buffalo 37
Frostburg St. 20, Wheeling Jesuit 16
Geneva 27, Allegheny 21
Grove City 43, Waynesburg 27
Hartwick 31, Keystone 21
Hobart 27, Morrisville St. 10
Howard 65, Morehouse 19
Ithaca 20, Endicott 17
Johns Hopkins 20, Christopher Newport 14
Kings (Pa.) 42, Misericordia 10
Lehigh 14, Merrimack 12
Lincoln (Pa.) 48, Post 32
Maryland 38, Charlotte 20
Mass.-Dartmouth 28, Curry 14
Mercyhurst 41, Lock Haven 29
Miami (Ohio) 41, Umass 28
Millersville 28, Gannon 21
Monmouth (NJ) 42, Towson 23
Montclair St. 32, Gettysburg 21
Muhlenberg 29, Salisbury 17
Navy 24, Wagner 0
New England 31, Plymouth St. 21
New Haven 14, Bentley 13
Nichols 70, Dean 7
Penn St. 63, Delaware 7
RPI 38, Wilkes 14
Robert Morris 31, St. Francis (Pa.) 21
Rochester 49, Alfred St. 7
Rowan 49, McDaniel 28
Rutgers 36, Temple 7
Seton Hill 28, Shippensburg 23
Shepherd 35, Edinboro 28
Slippery Rock 49, West Chester 24
Springfield 45, Husson 20
St. John Fisher 62, Hilbert 7
Stonehill 33, CCSU 30
Susquehanna 6, Brockport 5
Syracuse 48, W. Michigan 7
Tiffin 42, St. Anselm 7
Union (NY) 63, Worcester St. 0
Ursinus 30, Kean 14
Utica 35, Moravian 20
Villanova 42, Colgate 19
Washington & Jefferson 42, Bethany (WV) 7
West Virginia 56, Duquesne 17
Westminster (Pa.) 28, Thiel 7
Widener 30, FDU-Florham 20
SOUTH
Alabama A&M 51, Lane 13
Allen 49, Columbus State Cougars 0
Averett 34, Greensboro 7
Benedict 34, Edward Waters 0
Berry 70, Lagrange 3
Bethune-Cookman 31, Savannah St. 6
Bridgewater (Va.) 35, S. Virginia 9
Campbell 56, The Citadel 7
Catawba 55, Livingstone 15
Chattanooga 27, Kennesaw St. 20
Clemson 66, Charleston Southern 17
Coastal Carolina 30, Jacksonville St. 16
Delta St. 42, Chowan 18
Duke 42, Lafayette 7
ETSU 42, Carson-Newman 0
Elizabeth City St. 13, St. Augustines 0
FIU 46, North Texas 39
Ferrum 34, NC Wesleyan 0
Florida 49, McNeese St. 7
Florida St. 66, Southern Miss. 13
Fort Valley St. 40, Clark Atlanta 17
Gardner-Webb 34, Elon 27
Georgia 45, Ball St. 3
Georgia Southern 49, UAB 35
Georgia St. 35, Uconn 14
Georgia Tech 48, SC State 13
Guilford 39, Methodist 21
Hampden-Sydney 31, Brevard 17
Huntingdon 16, Birmingham Southern 0
Jackson St. 27, Southern U. 14
James Madison 36, Virginia 35
Kentucky 28, E. Kentucky 17
LSU 72, Grambling St. 10
Lenoir-Rhyne 24, Fayetteville St. 10
Liberty 33, New Mexico St. 17
Louisiana Tech 51, Northwestern St. 21
Louisiana-Monroe 24, Lamar 14
Marshall 31, East Carolina 13
Maryville (Tenn.) 34, Centre 23
McMurry 53, Millsaps 2
Mercer 48, Morehead St. 22
Miami 48, Texas A&M 33
Miles 21, Alabama St. 17
Mississippi 37, Tulane 20
Mississippi St. 31, Arizona 24, OT
NC Central 30, NC A&T 16
Norfolk St. 31, Hampton 23
North Carolina 40, Appalachian St. 34, 2OT
North Greenville 24, Newberry 14
Notre Dame 45, NC State 24
Ohio 17, FAU 10
Old Dominion 38, Louisiana-Lafayette 31
Presbyterian 48, Va. Lynchburg 17
Purdue 24, Virginia Tech 17
Randolph Macon 59, Catholic 14
Rhodes 19, Austin 17
Shorter 28, Erskine 7
South Alabama 35, SE Louisiana 17
South Carolina 47, Furman 21
South Florida 38, Florida A&M 24
Stetson 38, Webber International Warriors 28
Tennessee 30, Austin Peay 13
Tennessee St. 24, Ark.-Pine Bluff 14
Texas 34, Alabama 24
Thomas More 37, Virginia-Wise 0
Tuskegee 36, Kentucky St. 10
UT Martin 38, Missouri St. 31
Valdosta St. 21, Albany St. (Ga.) 16
Virginia St. 21, Tusculum 17
Virginia Union 26, Shaw 13
W. Carolina 30, Samford 7
W. Kentucky 52, Houston Christian 22
Wake Forest 36, Vanderbilt 20
Walsh 14, Johnson C. Smith 9
West Alabama 27, Limestone 13
William & Mary 23, Wofford 6
MIDWEST
Akron 24, Morgan St. 21
Albion 42, Bluffton 20
Alma 68, Manchester 0
Aurora 45, Franklin 30
Bemidji St. 34, SW Minnesota 14
Black Hills St. 39, SW Baptist 33
Bowling Green 38, E. Illinois 15
Butler 41, Taylor 13
Carleton 45, Pomona Pitzer 24
Carroll (Wis.) 51, Wis. Lutheran 7
Cent. Michigan 45, New Hampshire 42
Cent. Missouri 41, Cent. Oklahoma 17
Central 38, Illinois Wesleyan 13
Coe 44, Wis.-Eau Claire 14
Concordia (Moor.) 26, Pacific Lutheran 21
Cornell (Iowa) 31, Lawrence 7
Davenport 24, Bowie St. 19
Dayton 62, Central St. (Ohio) 24
DePauw 68, Anderson (Ind.) 19
Defiance 34, Adrian 17
Dickinson St. 24, Wis.-Stout 21
Eureka 23, Greenville 14
Ferris St. 38, Ashland 28
Grand Valley St. 57, CSU-Pueblo 49, 2OT
Hamline 49, Minn.-Morris 28
Hardin Simmons 28, Wis.-La Crosse 21
Hope 42, Loras 28
Illinois St. 34, W. Illinois 18
Indiana Wesleyan 24, Valparaiso 22
Iowa 20, Iowa St. 13
Kalamazoo 48, Kenyon 16
Kansas St. 42, Troy 13
Kentucky Wesleyan 41, William Jewell 34
Knox 31, Beloit 14
Lake Erie 24, N. Michigan 21
Lake Forest 37, Illinois College 6
Lakeland 34, Buena Vista 16
Linfield 28, Denison 14
Michigan 35, UNLV 7
Michigan St. 45, Richmond 14
Michigan Tech 45, Hillsdale 20
Minn. Duluth 41, Northern St. 21
Minn. St. (Moorhead) 56, Minot St. 14
Minnesota 25, E. Michigan 6
Minnesota St. 31, Wayne St. (Neb.) 14
Missouri 23, Middle Tennessee 19
Missouri Western 68, Lincoln (Mo.) 14
Monmouth (Ill.) 39, Chicago 6
Mount St. Joseph 62, Hiram 21
Muskingum 27, Otterbein 14
N. Dakota St. 44, Maine 7
Neb.-Kearney 31, Northeastern St. 17
Nebraska Wesleyan 33, Mayville St. 30
North Dakota 37, N. Arizona 22
Northwestern (IA) Red Raiders 27, Drake 24, OT
Northwestern (Minn.) 26, Concordia (Wis.) 10
Northwestern 38, UTEP 7
Notre Dame (Ohio) 87, WV Wesleyan 9
Oberlin 37, Concordia (Ill.) 35
Ohio Dominican 26, Winston-Salem 14
Ohio Northern 40, Capital 7
Ohio St. 35, Youngstown St. 7
Quincy 89, Madonna University Crusaders 0
Ripon 31, Grinnell 12
Rockford 38, St. Scholastica 37
Rose Hulman 30, Trine 28
S. Dakota St. 20, Montana St. 16
S. Illinois 14, N. Illinois 11
SE Missouri 45, Lindenwood (Mo.) 7
Saginaw Valley St. 31, Northwood (Mich.) 8
Sewanee 32, Westminster (Mo.) 14
Simpson 48, Crown (Minn.) 46
Sioux Falls 36, Mary 17
South Dakota 24, St. Thomas (Minn.) 0
St. Olaf 52, Luther 21
Toledo 71, Texas Southern 3
Truman St. 28, S.D. Mines 24
Wartburg 16, Bethel (Minn. ) 2
Wayne St. (Mich.) 31, Missouri S&T 24
Weber St. 34, N. Iowa 17
West Florida 35, McKendree 3
Wheaton (Ill.) 30, Wis.-Oshkosh 21
Winona St. 33, Concordia (St.P.) 8
Wis.-Platteville 35, Dubuque 19
Wis.-River Falls 37, Ohio Wesleyan 10
Wis.-Stevens Pt 31, St. Norbert 28
Wis.-Whitewater 56, St. John's (Minn.) 28
Wooster 24, Olivet 22
SOUTHWEST
Abilene Christian 45, Prairie View 16
Air Force 13, Sam Houston St. 3
Ark.-Monticello 58, SW Oklahoma 21
Arkansas 28, Kent St. 6
Belhaven 48, Lyon 15
Cent. Arkansas 70, Texas College 2
Colorado Mines 31, Angelo St. 21
E. New Mexico 51, Sul Ross St. 12
E. Texas Baptist 38, Hendrix 37
Harding 49, Oklahoma Baptist 10
Henderson St. 38, SE Oklahoma 28
Howard Payne 42, SW Assemblies 10
Memphis 37, Arkansas St. 3
Midwestern St. 30, Mississippi College 17
Oklahoma 28, SMU 11
Oregon 38, Texas Tech 30
Ouachita Baptist 66, NW Oklahoma 0
Rice 43, Houston 41, 2OT
S. Nazarene 38, Arkansas Tech 31
Stephen F. Austin 38, Alcorn St. 10
TCU 41, Nicholls 6
Tarleton St. 52, North Alabama 31
Texas A&M Kingsville 20, West Georgia 17
Texas Lutheran 39, Southwestern (Texas) 7
Trinity (Texas) 35, Mary Hardin-Baylor 16
UTSA 20, Texas State 13
Utah 20, Baylor 13
FAR WEST
Arizona Christian 49, Fort Lewis 25
Auburn 14, California 10
Augustana (SD) 27, Chadron St. 3
BYU 41, S. Utah 16
Baldwin Wallace 61, Wilmington (Ohio) 25
Colorado 36, Nebraska 14
Colorado Mesa 28, San Diego 21, OT
Fresno St. 34, E. Washington 31, 2OT
George Fox 14, Pacific (Ore.) 9
Hawaii 31, Albany (NY) 20
Idaho 33, Nevada 6
Incarnate Word 42, N. Colorado 7
Lewis & Clark 38, Willamette 7
Montana 43, Utah Tech 13
Montana Tech Orediggers 37, Cent. Washington 29
New Mexico 56, Tennessee Tech 10
Oklahoma St. 27, Arizona St. 15
Oregon St. 55, UC Davis 7
Sacramento St. 34, Texas A&M Commerce 6
San Jose St. 59, Cal Poly 3
Southern Cal 56, Stanford 10
UCF 18, Boise St. 16
UCLA 35, San Diego St. 10
Utah St. 78, Idaho St. 28
W. Colorado 35, Texas-Permian Basin 27
W. Oregon 29, Lincoln Oaklanders 14
Washington 43, Tulsa 10
Washington St. 31, Wisconsin 22
West Texas A&M 28, Adams St. 7
Whitworth 42, E. Oregon 28
Wyoming 31, Portland St. 17
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.