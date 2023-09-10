EAST

Alfred 34, Juniata 0

American International 27, Franklin Pierce 24

Apprentice 37, Buffalo St. 23

Army 57, Delaware St. 0

Assumption 42, S. Connecticut 29

Bloomsburg 21, Clarion 7

Boston College 31, Holy Cross 28

Bryant 21, LIU Brooklyn 10

Bucknell 21, VMI 13

California (Pa.) 31, Kutztown 20

Carnegie Mellon 38, St. Vincent 0

Castleton 32, Fitchburg St. 3

Cincinnati 27, Pittsburgh 21

Coast Guard 93, Anna Maria 24

Cortland 62, Lycoming 7

Delaware Valley 41, Albright 10

Dickinson 29, William Paterson 17

East Stroudsburg 13, Indiana (Pa.) 12

Eastern 30, Alvernia 23

Emory & Henry 37, Bluefield State 14

Findlay 40, Pace 25

Fordham 40, Buffalo 37

Frostburg St. 20, Wheeling Jesuit 16

Geneva 27, Allegheny 21

Grove City 43, Waynesburg 27

Hartwick 31, Keystone 21

Hobart 27, Morrisville St. 10

Howard 65, Morehouse 19

Ithaca 20, Endicott 17

Johns Hopkins 20, Christopher Newport 14

Kings (Pa.) 42, Misericordia 10

Lehigh 14, Merrimack 12

Lincoln (Pa.) 48, Post 32

Maryland 38, Charlotte 20

Mass.-Dartmouth 28, Curry 14

Mercyhurst 41, Lock Haven 29

Miami (Ohio) 41, Umass 28

Millersville 28, Gannon 21

Monmouth (NJ) 42, Towson 23

Montclair St. 32, Gettysburg 21

Muhlenberg 29, Salisbury 17

Navy 24, Wagner 0

New England 31, Plymouth St. 21

New Haven 14, Bentley 13

Nichols 70, Dean 7

Penn St. 63, Delaware 7

RPI 38, Wilkes 14

Robert Morris 31, St. Francis (Pa.) 21

Rochester 49, Alfred St. 7

Rowan 49, McDaniel 28

Rutgers 36, Temple 7

Seton Hill 28, Shippensburg 23

Shepherd 35, Edinboro 28

Slippery Rock 49, West Chester 24

Springfield 45, Husson 20

St. John Fisher 62, Hilbert 7

Stonehill 33, CCSU 30

Susquehanna 6, Brockport 5

Syracuse 48, W. Michigan 7

Tiffin 42, St. Anselm 7

Union (NY) 63, Worcester St. 0

Ursinus 30, Kean 14

Utica 35, Moravian 20

Villanova 42, Colgate 19

Washington & Jefferson 42, Bethany (WV) 7

West Virginia 56, Duquesne 17

Westminster (Pa.) 28, Thiel 7

Widener 30, FDU-Florham 20

SOUTH

Alabama A&M 51, Lane 13

Allen 49, Columbus State Cougars 0

Averett 34, Greensboro 7

Benedict 34, Edward Waters 0

Berry 70, Lagrange 3

Bethune-Cookman 31, Savannah St. 6

Bridgewater (Va.) 35, S. Virginia 9

Campbell 56, The Citadel 7

Catawba 55, Livingstone 15

Chattanooga 27, Kennesaw St. 20

Clemson 66, Charleston Southern 17

Coastal Carolina 30, Jacksonville St. 16

Delta St. 42, Chowan 18

Duke 42, Lafayette 7

ETSU 42, Carson-Newman 0

Elizabeth City St. 13, St. Augustines 0

FIU 46, North Texas 39

Ferrum 34, NC Wesleyan 0

Florida 49, McNeese St. 7

Florida St. 66, Southern Miss. 13

Fort Valley St. 40, Clark Atlanta 17

Gardner-Webb 34, Elon 27

Georgia 45, Ball St. 3

Georgia Southern 49, UAB 35

Georgia St. 35, Uconn 14

Georgia Tech 48, SC State 13

Guilford 39, Methodist 21

Hampden-Sydney 31, Brevard 17

Huntingdon 16, Birmingham Southern 0

Jackson St. 27, Southern U. 14

James Madison 36, Virginia 35

Kentucky 28, E. Kentucky 17

LSU 72, Grambling St. 10

Lenoir-Rhyne 24, Fayetteville St. 10

Liberty 33, New Mexico St. 17

Louisiana Tech 51, Northwestern St. 21

Louisiana-Monroe 24, Lamar 14

Marshall 31, East Carolina 13

Maryville (Tenn.) 34, Centre 23

McMurry 53, Millsaps 2

Mercer 48, Morehead St. 22

Miami 48, Texas A&M 33

Miles 21, Alabama St. 17

Mississippi 37, Tulane 20

Mississippi St. 31, Arizona 24, OT

NC Central 30, NC A&T 16

Norfolk St. 31, Hampton 23

North Carolina 40, Appalachian St. 34, 2OT

North Greenville 24, Newberry 14

Notre Dame 45, NC State 24

Ohio 17, FAU 10

Old Dominion 38, Louisiana-Lafayette 31

Presbyterian 48, Va. Lynchburg 17

Purdue 24, Virginia Tech 17

Randolph Macon 59, Catholic 14

Rhodes 19, Austin 17

Shorter 28, Erskine 7

South Alabama 35, SE Louisiana 17

South Carolina 47, Furman 21

South Florida 38, Florida A&M 24

Stetson 38, Webber International Warriors 28

Tennessee 30, Austin Peay 13

Tennessee St. 24, Ark.-Pine Bluff 14

Texas 34, Alabama 24

Thomas More 37, Virginia-Wise 0

Tuskegee 36, Kentucky St. 10

UT Martin 38, Missouri St. 31

Valdosta St. 21, Albany St. (Ga.) 16

Virginia St. 21, Tusculum 17

Virginia Union 26, Shaw 13

W. Carolina 30, Samford 7

W. Kentucky 52, Houston Christian 22

Wake Forest 36, Vanderbilt 20

Walsh 14, Johnson C. Smith 9

West Alabama 27, Limestone 13

William & Mary 23, Wofford 6

MIDWEST

Akron 24, Morgan St. 21

Albion 42, Bluffton 20

Alma 68, Manchester 0

Aurora 45, Franklin 30

Bemidji St. 34, SW Minnesota 14

Black Hills St. 39, SW Baptist 33

Bowling Green 38, E. Illinois 15

Butler 41, Taylor 13

Carleton 45, Pomona Pitzer 24

Carroll (Wis.) 51, Wis. Lutheran 7

Cent. Michigan 45, New Hampshire 42

Cent. Missouri 41, Cent. Oklahoma 17

Central 38, Illinois Wesleyan 13

Coe 44, Wis.-Eau Claire 14

Concordia (Moor.) 26, Pacific Lutheran 21

Cornell (Iowa) 31, Lawrence 7

Davenport 24, Bowie St. 19

Dayton 62, Central St. (Ohio) 24

DePauw 68, Anderson (Ind.) 19

Defiance 34, Adrian 17

Dickinson St. 24, Wis.-Stout 21

Eureka 23, Greenville 14

Ferris St. 38, Ashland 28

Grand Valley St. 57, CSU-Pueblo 49, 2OT

Hamline 49, Minn.-Morris 28

Hardin Simmons 28, Wis.-La Crosse 21

Hope 42, Loras 28

Illinois St. 34, W. Illinois 18

Indiana Wesleyan 24, Valparaiso 22

Iowa 20, Iowa St. 13

Kalamazoo 48, Kenyon 16

Kansas St. 42, Troy 13

Kentucky Wesleyan 41, William Jewell 34

Knox 31, Beloit 14

Lake Erie 24, N. Michigan 21

Lake Forest 37, Illinois College 6

Lakeland 34, Buena Vista 16

Linfield 28, Denison 14

Michigan 35, UNLV 7

Michigan St. 45, Richmond 14

Michigan Tech 45, Hillsdale 20

Minn. Duluth 41, Northern St. 21

Minn. St. (Moorhead) 56, Minot St. 14

Minnesota 25, E. Michigan 6

Minnesota St. 31, Wayne St. (Neb.) 14

Missouri 23, Middle Tennessee 19

Missouri Western 68, Lincoln (Mo.) 14

Monmouth (Ill.) 39, Chicago 6

Mount St. Joseph 62, Hiram 21

Muskingum 27, Otterbein 14

N. Dakota St. 44, Maine 7

Neb.-Kearney 31, Northeastern St. 17

Nebraska Wesleyan 33, Mayville St. 30

North Dakota 37, N. Arizona 22

Northwestern (IA) Red Raiders 27, Drake 24, OT

Northwestern (Minn.) 26, Concordia (Wis.) 10

Northwestern 38, UTEP 7

Notre Dame (Ohio) 87, WV Wesleyan 9

Oberlin 37, Concordia (Ill.) 35

Ohio Dominican 26, Winston-Salem 14

Ohio Northern 40, Capital 7

Ohio St. 35, Youngstown St. 7

Quincy 89, Madonna University Crusaders 0

Ripon 31, Grinnell 12

Rockford 38, St. Scholastica 37

Rose Hulman 30, Trine 28

S. Dakota St. 20, Montana St. 16

S. Illinois 14, N. Illinois 11

SE Missouri 45, Lindenwood (Mo.) 7

Saginaw Valley St. 31, Northwood (Mich.) 8

Sewanee 32, Westminster (Mo.) 14

Simpson 48, Crown (Minn.) 46

Sioux Falls 36, Mary 17

South Dakota 24, St. Thomas (Minn.) 0

St. Olaf 52, Luther 21

Toledo 71, Texas Southern 3

Truman St. 28, S.D. Mines 24

Wartburg 16, Bethel (Minn. ) 2

Wayne St. (Mich.) 31, Missouri S&T 24

Weber St. 34, N. Iowa 17

West Florida 35, McKendree 3

Wheaton (Ill.) 30, Wis.-Oshkosh 21

Winona St. 33, Concordia (St.P.) 8

Wis.-Platteville 35, Dubuque 19

Wis.-River Falls 37, Ohio Wesleyan 10

Wis.-Stevens Pt 31, St. Norbert 28

Wis.-Whitewater 56, St. John's (Minn.) 28

Wooster 24, Olivet 22

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 45, Prairie View 16

Air Force 13, Sam Houston St. 3

Ark.-Monticello 58, SW Oklahoma 21

Arkansas 28, Kent St. 6

Belhaven 48, Lyon 15

Cent. Arkansas 70, Texas College 2

Colorado Mines 31, Angelo St. 21

E. New Mexico 51, Sul Ross St. 12

E. Texas Baptist 38, Hendrix 37

Harding 49, Oklahoma Baptist 10

Henderson St. 38, SE Oklahoma 28

Howard Payne 42, SW Assemblies 10

Memphis 37, Arkansas St. 3

Midwestern St. 30, Mississippi College 17

Oklahoma 28, SMU 11

Oregon 38, Texas Tech 30

Ouachita Baptist 66, NW Oklahoma 0

Rice 43, Houston 41, 2OT

S. Nazarene 38, Arkansas Tech 31

Stephen F. Austin 38, Alcorn St. 10

TCU 41, Nicholls 6

Tarleton St. 52, North Alabama 31

Texas A&M Kingsville 20, West Georgia 17

Texas Lutheran 39, Southwestern (Texas) 7

Trinity (Texas) 35, Mary Hardin-Baylor 16

UTSA 20, Texas State 13

Utah 20, Baylor 13

FAR WEST

Arizona Christian 49, Fort Lewis 25

Auburn 14, California 10

Augustana (SD) 27, Chadron St. 3

BYU 41, S. Utah 16

Baldwin Wallace 61, Wilmington (Ohio) 25

Colorado 36, Nebraska 14

Colorado Mesa 28, San Diego 21, OT

Fresno St. 34, E. Washington 31, 2OT

George Fox 14, Pacific (Ore.) 9

Hawaii 31, Albany (NY) 20

Idaho 33, Nevada 6

Incarnate Word 42, N. Colorado 7

Lewis & Clark 38, Willamette 7

Montana 43, Utah Tech 13

Montana Tech Orediggers 37, Cent. Washington 29

New Mexico 56, Tennessee Tech 10

Oklahoma St. 27, Arizona St. 15

Oregon St. 55, UC Davis 7

Sacramento St. 34, Texas A&M Commerce 6

San Jose St. 59, Cal Poly 3

Southern Cal 56, Stanford 10

UCF 18, Boise St. 16

UCLA 35, San Diego St. 10

Utah St. 78, Idaho St. 28

W. Colorado 35, Texas-Permian Basin 27

W. Oregon 29, Lincoln Oaklanders 14

Washington 43, Tulsa 10

Washington St. 31, Wisconsin 22

West Texas A&M 28, Adams St. 7

Whitworth 42, E. Oregon 28

Wyoming 31, Portland St. 17

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

