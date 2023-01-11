DUQUESNE (13-5)
Gunn 8-10 5-6 26, Reece 5-8 6-6 18, Brewer 0-4 0-0 0, Clark 5-9 1-2 11, Grant 5-9 3-4 17, Rozier 3-6 0-1 7, Rotroff 1-1 1-4 3, McGriff 2-4 0-0 5, Hronsky 1-3 0-1 3, Barre 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 31-55 16-24 92.
SAINT JOSEPH'S (6-10)
Fleming 6-10 0-0 15, Klaczek 1-3 0-0 2, Brown 8-14 3-4 25, Greer 1-5 0-0 2, Reynolds 3-13 2-3 9, Winborne 4-11 1-3 10, Obinna 6-9 2-4 14, Bleechmore 1-1 0-0 3, Coleman 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-67 8-14 80.
Halftime_Duquesne 60-44. 3-Point Goals_Duquesne 14-25 (Gunn 5-7, Grant 4-7, Reece 2-3, McGriff 1-1, Hronsky 1-2, Rozier 1-2, Brewer 0-1, Clark 0-2), Saint Joseph's 12-33 (Brown 6-11, Fleming 3-5, Bleechmore 1-1, Winborne 1-5, Reynolds 1-7, Coleman 0-1, Klaczek 0-1, Greer 0-2). Rebounds_Duquesne 29 (Clark 8), Saint Joseph's 33 (Fleming 9). Assists_Duquesne 24 (Brewer, Rozier 6), Saint Joseph's 19 (Reynolds 7). Total Fouls_Duquesne 18, Saint Joseph's 18.
