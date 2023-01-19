After a two-year hiatus because of COVID, the Southwestern PA Council for the Arts Antique Show and Sale will be back Jan. 27, 28 and 29 at Greensburg Country Club, Route 130, Greensburg, with the Friday night show starting at 6 p.m.
The show offers many one-of-a-kind items for lovers of antiques and memorabilia.
Antique and art dealers from throughout the region will display and offer for sale thousands of unique antique items with specialties to include formal, country, Victorian and oak furniture, paintings, Oriental rugs, sterling silver, European porcelains, Roseville, cut, art and pattern glass, jewelry, quilts, vintage clothing, linens, toys, crocks, paper and advertising items, postcards and much more.
There also will be an “Ask the Expert” appraisal available during the show as consumers are encouraged to bring their “hidden treasures” to be appraised.
Admission is $10. Written appraisals are $15 and verbal appraisals are $7. All proceeds benefit The Southwestern PA Council for the Arts (www.spcarts.org).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.