Washington, PA (15301)

Today

Windy with thunderstorms ending early, mainly cloudy late with a chance of snow showers. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Windy with thunderstorms ending early, mainly cloudy late with a chance of snow showers. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%.