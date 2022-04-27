Daytime meetings just weren't working.
Ann Ricart, a founding member of the Ruthfred Acres Women's Club, and a few friends were finding it difficult to juggle Bethel Woman's Club daytime meetings with the responsibilities of young motherhood.
So in 1947 they formed their own club, a group of women hailing from the Bethel Park community of Ruthfred Acres, that met in members' game rooms after putting their children to bed for the night.
Nearly 50 local ladies joined the Ruthfred Acres Women's Club that first year, during which time members planned and executed community service projects – including the purchase and cataloging of books for the Fred C. Brown Memorial Library – and gathered to learn from local speakers.
This year, the club is celebrating 75 years of service and friendship.
"I didn't think that we'd ever make it this far," said Pat Moore, who has been a Ruthfred Acres member for 51 years and serves as the club's president. "We're just proud that our club was able to maintain being a club for 75 years. We had some years where that was doubtful. I've seen some other clubs go under, and we're actually gaining members, so I'm happy."
Moore said when women ventured back into the workforce in the 1970s, membership dipped to an all-time low: 20 members. Sometimes, only 12 or 13 women arrived to a local park for meetings. Since then, the club has grown steadily, today boasting nearly 40 retired schoolteachers and career women, doctoral degree holders and service-driven ladies who support one another and their communities.
"We have a wonderful club," said Moore, adding that when she joined, the club consisted of stay-at-home moms looking for fellowship and ways to make a difference. "We have people in our club from Green Tree, Upper St. Clair, Peters. We're spread out in the South Hills. We have a lot of fun. I think what holds us together more than anything is that our ladies really like to give. They like to help in the community. This is important to them."
Since the club's inception, Ruthfred Acres has donated to Mother's March for Polio, the former Mayview State Hospital and Western Center; the Pink Pampers and Laotian Refugees; local libraries and arts organizations; the United Fund and Bethel Park Fire Department – and the list goes on. The organization has also sponsored local Girl Scout troops and granted scholarships to graduating high school seniors.
Last year, the Ruthfred Acres donated $300 to the Bethel Park Historical Society, purchased 20 wreaths for Wreaths Across America and collected items for 60 homeless people in the area.
On April 12, Moore presented a $2,000 check to Seth Dubin, manager of development for South Hills Interfaith Movement. Ruthfred Acres was able to donate an additional $200 to SHIM, thanks to the generosity of the community and her Ruthfred Acres members.
"Their desire to help in the community, and not only Bethel Park but even outside ... with so many different charities and even physically going out and working – it's amazing," Moore said.
While the organization prioritizes community service, the women also value education and friendship. Each year, the club invites speakers to talk on a variety of subjects, including climate change, the history of paper cutting – "That was really interesting," said Moore – and protecting oneself in a tech-driven world.
After the Kennedy assassination in 1963, Ruthfred Acres invited Cyril Wecht to present his findings on the case. They've also enjoyed entertainment by the Vintage Radio Players, a Pleasant Hills-based group that presents old radio shows like "The Shadow."
"We try to have health, history, exercise. I probably heard every speaker on the circuit," Moore said, laughing. "I wouldn't have had the experiences that I've had with the club, the programs that we have. They just make your life more wholesome. Just the fellowship and the friends that I've made over the years working together with women who really cared about others. I think I've grown a lot."
And seen a lot. The club often ventures out on field trips to local spots like Fallingwater, the Johnstown Flood memorial site and Little Lake Theater.
"We went to Shanksville. We've gone on house tours," Moore said. "Veronica (Kochinski, program co-chairperson), she always headed up (trips). She's just full of energy."
Right now, the club is pouring its energy into planning a 75th anniversary gala on May 10 at the Schoolhouse Arts Center in Bethel Park, with whose board the club has a wonderful relationship. The anniversary celebration begins with appetizers and toasts, followed by recognition of past presidents and a skit chronicling the club's rich history.
The event is open to members only, including the five new women joining Ruthfred Acres. Moore said that COVID made spreading the word about the organization difficult, but she hopes to welcome more service-driven women into the organization.
"COVID affected us. We were making plans and canceling them," said Moore, noting regular meetings began again last September. "We didn't spend any money and now we have money for our anniversary. That was the silver lining."
When the metaphorical glitter settles over the celebration of nearly a century in existence, the Ruthfred Acres women will set to work, planning their next community service project and hosting speakers and stepping out with friends.
"You look for opportunities to help and, on your own, sometimes it's just giving money. This is different, this is personal. You're inspired. When you see (other members) wanting to do, it inspires you to do more, too," Moore said.
"I think today the young women who don't get involved in things like this are missing a lot. Your whole life isn't just being at home with your children and your husband. It's going out with friends, being educated, being entertained, getting a chance to help others. It was a growth experience for me. It's so important, when you get to my age, to have all these people around you to support you. I'm 81, and I have so many friends. I'm looking forward to being able to be active and to play a part and make a difference with people in my community."