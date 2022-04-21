After a three-year hiatus, Keystone Oaks and Seton LaSalle high schools co-hosted their annual Prom Promise program at Keystone Oaks. The program, held April 20, teaches students how to keep themselves and the public safe on prom night. After a lecture, Mt. Lebanon and Castle Shannon's fire and police departments and emergency medical services; Medical Rescue Team South Authority; and Dormont and Green Tree fire and EMS demonstrated a staged car accident and rescue mission. The rescue included rushing an injured passenger to a life-flight helicopter provided by Life Flight Air Medical. Steel City Towing provided the wrecked vehicles, and Laughling Funeral provided a hearse.
"This is a great opportunity for students to see how some decisions they make can alter their lives," Mt. Lebanon fire Chief Joshua Sadowy said in an email. "I hope that it prevents them at any point in the future to avoid becoming this situation in real life."