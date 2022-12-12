The Cumberland Township Food Bank sponsored an All Things Christmas Festival recently, raising $4,892 for the food bank. Trees, wreaths and Christmas crafts were on display in the Carmichaels First United Methodist Church’s Fellowship Hall from Nov. 28 through Dec. 3. People purchased tickets and placed the ticket in the can next to the Christmas item of their choice. The three top-selling trees in order were Naughty or Nice, donated by the Carmichaels Women’s Civic Club; Candy Christmas, donated by the Donaldson Family; and All Roads Lead to Home, donated by First Christian Church’s women’s and men’s fellowship groups. Donations still may be made to the food bank. Checks may be made payable to “Carmichaels FUMC.” Please be sure to write Food Bank in the “for” section of your check. All proceeds received go to the Cumberland Food Bank.
