020 Pa. Football Writers' Class 4A All-State Team

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Braden Wheary, Jersey Shore -- 6-0, 185 senior

Jake Pugh, Thomas Jefferson -- 5-10, 165 senior

Lek Powell -- Bishop McDevitt -- 6-0, 180 senior

Cadin Olsen, Armstrong -- 6-4, 200 sophomore

Sean McTaggart, Lampeter-Strasburg -- 6-2, 205 senior

Running Back

Vernon Redd, Aliquippa -- 5-10, 165 senior

Cam Russell, Oil City -- 5-11, 190 senior

Jayden Williams, Allentown Central Catholic -- 6-0, 215 senior

Teddy Ruffner, Mars -- 5-9, 195 senior

Wide Receiver

Cayden Hess, Jersey Shore -- 6-0, 170 junior

Ian Hansen, Thomas Jefferson -- 5-8, 170 senior

Zach Hunsicker, Lehighton -- 6-1, 180 senior

Preston Zandier, Thomas Jefferson -- 6-2, 195 senior

Tight End

Beau Heyser, Lampeter-Strasburg -- 6-2, 230 junior

Offensive Line

Ryan Brubaker, Cocalico -- 6-6, 280 junior

Joe Lorson, Jersey Shore -- 6-0, 215 senior

Colin Lyons, McKeesport -- 6-3, 265 senior

Max Pacheco, Conrad Weiser -- 6-0, 270 senior

Zac Shelley, Lampeter-Strasburg -- 6-2, 270 senior

Athlete

Owen Anderson, Jersey Shore -- 5-11, 195 senior

Justin Holmes, Northwestern Lehigh -- 6-3, 205 junior

Reed Martin, Plum -- 5-9, 175 senior

DEFENSE

Defensive Line

Parker Owens, Lampeter-Strasburg -- 6-4, 210 senior

Justin Fagley, Oil City -- 6-1, 220 senior

Lavon Johnson, Allentown Central Catholic -- 6-4, 320 junior

Owen Ordonez, Lewisburg -- 6-3, 220 junior

Mario Fontanazza, Oil City -- 6-1, 290 senior

Dalton Dugan, Jersey Shore -- 6-0, 180 senior

Linebacker

Hayden Packer, Jersey Shore -- 5-10, 190 sophomore

Cole Weightman, Belle Vernon -- 6-4, 215 junior

Duncan Weir, Shikellamy -- 5-11, 185 senior

Ryan Aument, Selinsgrove -- 6-0, 218 senior

Nick Del Grande, Lampeter-Strasburg -- 6-5, 250 junior

Luke Williams, ELCO -- 6-2, 205 junior

Defensive Back

Dakota Cole, Oil City -- 6-0, 175 senior

Ayden Garnes, Mons. Bonner-Prendergast -- 6-1, 175 senior

Jesse Martin, Garden Spot -- 6-2, 195 senior

Teague Hoover, Selinsgrove -- 5-10, 165 senior

Specialist

Jack Landis, Lewisburg -- 5-9, 165 senior

Athlete

Braden Bohannon, ELCO -- 5-11, 175 senior

Devin Whitlock, Belle Vernon -- 5-8, 165 junior

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Owen Anderson, Jersey Shore

COACH OF THE YEAR: Tom Gravish, Jersey Shore

-- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- --

2020 Pa. Football Writers' Class 5A All-State Team

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Joey McCracken, Warwick -- 6-4, 195 senior

Micah Brubaker, Mechanicsburg -- 6-1, 185 senior

Ethan Dahlem, Upper St. Clair -- 5-10, 175 senior

Quinn Wentling, Whitehall -- 5-11, 195 junior

Cole Spencer, Pine-Richland -- 5-10, 175 senior

Running Back

Colton Miller, Warwick -- 6-4, 215 senior

Derrick Davis, Gateway -- 6-1, 185 senior

Nick Singleton, Governor Mifflin -- 6-0, 205 junior

Wide Receiver

Owen Sensenig, Manheim Central -- 5-10, 185 junior

Alex Rufe, Lebanon -- 5-11, 185 senior

Charley Rossi, South Fayette -- 5-8, 175 senior

Christian Sapp, East Stroudsburg South -- 6-0, 190 senior

Eli Jochem, Pine-Richland -- 6-0, 180 senior

Tight End

Thatcher Miller, Warwick -- 6-4, 225 senior

Offensive Line

Harrison Hayes, Pine-Richland -- 6-5, 285 senior

Nolan Rucci, Warwick -- 6-8, 300 senior

Jaheim Bassham, Erie Cathedral Prep -- 6-3, 277 senior

Ryan Lain, Marple-Newtown -- 6-3, 260 senior

Dominic Sheidy, Governor Mifflin -- 6-2, 290 senior

Athlete

Ethan Carr, Penn-Trafford -- 6-3, 205 senior

Randy Fizer, Red Lion -- 6-0, 170 senior

DEFENSE

Defensive Line

Miguel Jackson, Pine-Richland -- 6-2, 265 senior

Anthony Smith, Shippensburg -- 6-7, 265 junior

Jett Kelly, Elizabethtown -- 6-1, 220 senior

Jaydon Smith, Erie Cathedral Prep -- 6-4, 235 senior

Tyree Morris, Mechanicsburg -- 6-6, 230 senior

Cam'Ron Stewart, Governor Mifflin -- 6-5, 240 senior

Linebacker

Brandon Strausser, Governor Mifflin -- 6-0, 210 senior

J.R. Straus, Exeter -- 6-3, 215 junior

Bobby Walters, Elizabethtown -- 6-1, 175 senior

Corban Hondru, Peters Township -- 6-1, 225 senior

Luke Miller, Pine-Richland -- 6-2, 205 senior

Defensive Back

Caleb Schmitz, Warwick -- 6-4, 210 senior

James Anderson, Mechanicsburg -- 5-10, 150 senior

Micah Bootman, Upper Dublin -- 5-10, 175 senior

Donovan McMillon, Peters Township -- 6-2, 190 senior

Specialist

Billy McNitt, Elizabethtown -- 6-3, 265 senior

Justin Caputo, South Fayette -- 5-10, 175 junior

Athlete

Charlie Box, Marple Newtown -- 5-8, 175 junior

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Cole Spencer, Pine-Richland

COACH OF THE YEAR: Eric Kasperowicz, Pine-Richland

-- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- --

2020 Pa. Football Writers' Class 6A All-State Team

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Beau Pribula, Central York -- 6-3, 205 junior

Evan Clark, Manheim Township -- 6-3, 210 senior

Matt Bugbee, Nazareth -- 6-4, 155 senior

Kyle McCord, St. Joseph's Prep -- 6-3, 215 senior

Running Back

Eddy Tillman, Pittsburgh Central Catholic -- 5-8, 165 senior

Jaheim White, York High -- 5-9, 185 sophomore

Timmy Smith, Central Dauphin -- 6-0, 195 senior

Jalen White, Souderton -- 6-1, 175 senior

Khalani Eaton, North Penn -- 5-11, 210 junior

Wide Receiver

Marvin Harrison Jr., St. Joseph's Prep -- 6-4, 200 senior

Anthony Ivey, Manheim Township -- 6-1, 180 junior

Sahmir Hagans, St. Joseph's Prep -- 5-10, 180 senior

Judah Tomb, Central York -- 6-1, 190 senior

Tight End

Khalil Dinkins, North Allegheny -- 6-4, 220 senior

Offensive Line

Drew Shelton, Downingtown West -- 6-5, 255 junior

Brad Harris, St. Joseph's Prep -- 6-4, 275 junior

Nate Bruce, Harrisburg -- 6-5, 305 senior

Dorien Ford, Baldwin -- 6-4, 295 senior

Josh Gaffney, Central York -- 6-4, 315 senior

Athlete

Tanner Hess, Hempfield -- 6-0, 185 senior

Tyler Merwarth, Quakertown -- 6-0, 185 senior

Malik Cooper, St. Joseph's Prep -- 5-9, 170 senior

DEFENSE

Defensive Line

Josh Miller, Seneca Valley -- 6-2, 230 senior

Braelin Moore, Freedom -- 6-3, 285 junior

Nick Yagodich, St. Joseph's Prep -- 6-4, 240 senior

Seth Griffiths, Central York -- 5-9, 190 senior

Bralen Henderson, Pittsburgh Central Catholic -- 6-3, 255 senior

Nassir Jones, Williamsport -- 6-2, 220 senior

Linebacker

Jeremiah Trotter Jr., St. Joseph's Prep -- 6-2, 220 senior

Jack Smith, Central York -- 6-0, 210 senior

Nathan Hoke, North Allegheny -- 6-3, 225 senior

Tamir Jackson, Easton Area -- 5-9, 215 senior

Jason Henderson, Delaware Valley -- 6-0, 210 senior

Defensive Back

Sammy Knipe, State College -- 6-1, 215 senior

Troy Corson, Wilson-West Lawn -- 5-10, 180 senior

Malachi Bowman, Central Dauphin -- 5-10, 165 senior

Abdul Sabur Stewart, Coatesville -- 6-1, 190 senior

Keenan Nelson, St. Joseph's Prep -- 6-2, 190 junior

Specialist

Spencer Biscoe, Hempfield -- 6-4, 185 senior

Athlete

Shane Hartzell, Pennridge -- 6-0, 220 senior

Matthew Cusatis, Hazleton Area -- 5-11, 160 sophomore

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Kyle McCord, St. Joseph's Prep

COACH OF THE YEAR: Gerry Yonchiuk, Central York

