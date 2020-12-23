020 Pa. Football Writers' Class 4A All-State Team
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Braden Wheary, Jersey Shore -- 6-0, 185 senior
Jake Pugh, Thomas Jefferson -- 5-10, 165 senior
Lek Powell -- Bishop McDevitt -- 6-0, 180 senior
Cadin Olsen, Armstrong -- 6-4, 200 sophomore
Sean McTaggart, Lampeter-Strasburg -- 6-2, 205 senior
Running Back
Vernon Redd, Aliquippa -- 5-10, 165 senior
Cam Russell, Oil City -- 5-11, 190 senior
Jayden Williams, Allentown Central Catholic -- 6-0, 215 senior
Teddy Ruffner, Mars -- 5-9, 195 senior
Wide Receiver
Cayden Hess, Jersey Shore -- 6-0, 170 junior
Ian Hansen, Thomas Jefferson -- 5-8, 170 senior
Zach Hunsicker, Lehighton -- 6-1, 180 senior
Preston Zandier, Thomas Jefferson -- 6-2, 195 senior
Tight End
Beau Heyser, Lampeter-Strasburg -- 6-2, 230 junior
Offensive Line
Ryan Brubaker, Cocalico -- 6-6, 280 junior
Joe Lorson, Jersey Shore -- 6-0, 215 senior
Colin Lyons, McKeesport -- 6-3, 265 senior
Max Pacheco, Conrad Weiser -- 6-0, 270 senior
Zac Shelley, Lampeter-Strasburg -- 6-2, 270 senior
Athlete
Owen Anderson, Jersey Shore -- 5-11, 195 senior
Justin Holmes, Northwestern Lehigh -- 6-3, 205 junior
Reed Martin, Plum -- 5-9, 175 senior
DEFENSE
Defensive Line
Parker Owens, Lampeter-Strasburg -- 6-4, 210 senior
Justin Fagley, Oil City -- 6-1, 220 senior
Lavon Johnson, Allentown Central Catholic -- 6-4, 320 junior
Owen Ordonez, Lewisburg -- 6-3, 220 junior
Mario Fontanazza, Oil City -- 6-1, 290 senior
Dalton Dugan, Jersey Shore -- 6-0, 180 senior
Linebacker
Hayden Packer, Jersey Shore -- 5-10, 190 sophomore
Cole Weightman, Belle Vernon -- 6-4, 215 junior
Duncan Weir, Shikellamy -- 5-11, 185 senior
Ryan Aument, Selinsgrove -- 6-0, 218 senior
Nick Del Grande, Lampeter-Strasburg -- 6-5, 250 junior
Luke Williams, ELCO -- 6-2, 205 junior
Defensive Back
Dakota Cole, Oil City -- 6-0, 175 senior
Ayden Garnes, Mons. Bonner-Prendergast -- 6-1, 175 senior
Jesse Martin, Garden Spot -- 6-2, 195 senior
Teague Hoover, Selinsgrove -- 5-10, 165 senior
Specialist
Jack Landis, Lewisburg -- 5-9, 165 senior
Athlete
Braden Bohannon, ELCO -- 5-11, 175 senior
Devin Whitlock, Belle Vernon -- 5-8, 165 junior
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Owen Anderson, Jersey Shore
COACH OF THE YEAR: Tom Gravish, Jersey Shore
-- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- --
2020 Pa. Football Writers' Class 5A All-State Team
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Joey McCracken, Warwick -- 6-4, 195 senior
Micah Brubaker, Mechanicsburg -- 6-1, 185 senior
Ethan Dahlem, Upper St. Clair -- 5-10, 175 senior
Quinn Wentling, Whitehall -- 5-11, 195 junior
Cole Spencer, Pine-Richland -- 5-10, 175 senior
Running Back
Colton Miller, Warwick -- 6-4, 215 senior
Derrick Davis, Gateway -- 6-1, 185 senior
Nick Singleton, Governor Mifflin -- 6-0, 205 junior
Wide Receiver
Owen Sensenig, Manheim Central -- 5-10, 185 junior
Alex Rufe, Lebanon -- 5-11, 185 senior
Charley Rossi, South Fayette -- 5-8, 175 senior
Christian Sapp, East Stroudsburg South -- 6-0, 190 senior
Eli Jochem, Pine-Richland -- 6-0, 180 senior
Tight End
Thatcher Miller, Warwick -- 6-4, 225 senior
Offensive Line
Harrison Hayes, Pine-Richland -- 6-5, 285 senior
Nolan Rucci, Warwick -- 6-8, 300 senior
Jaheim Bassham, Erie Cathedral Prep -- 6-3, 277 senior
Ryan Lain, Marple-Newtown -- 6-3, 260 senior
Dominic Sheidy, Governor Mifflin -- 6-2, 290 senior
Athlete
Ethan Carr, Penn-Trafford -- 6-3, 205 senior
Randy Fizer, Red Lion -- 6-0, 170 senior
DEFENSE
Defensive Line
Miguel Jackson, Pine-Richland -- 6-2, 265 senior
Anthony Smith, Shippensburg -- 6-7, 265 junior
Jett Kelly, Elizabethtown -- 6-1, 220 senior
Jaydon Smith, Erie Cathedral Prep -- 6-4, 235 senior
Tyree Morris, Mechanicsburg -- 6-6, 230 senior
Cam'Ron Stewart, Governor Mifflin -- 6-5, 240 senior
Linebacker
Brandon Strausser, Governor Mifflin -- 6-0, 210 senior
J.R. Straus, Exeter -- 6-3, 215 junior
Bobby Walters, Elizabethtown -- 6-1, 175 senior
Corban Hondru, Peters Township -- 6-1, 225 senior
Luke Miller, Pine-Richland -- 6-2, 205 senior
Defensive Back
Caleb Schmitz, Warwick -- 6-4, 210 senior
James Anderson, Mechanicsburg -- 5-10, 150 senior
Micah Bootman, Upper Dublin -- 5-10, 175 senior
Donovan McMillon, Peters Township -- 6-2, 190 senior
Specialist
Billy McNitt, Elizabethtown -- 6-3, 265 senior
Justin Caputo, South Fayette -- 5-10, 175 junior
Athlete
Charlie Box, Marple Newtown -- 5-8, 175 junior
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Cole Spencer, Pine-Richland
COACH OF THE YEAR: Eric Kasperowicz, Pine-Richland
-- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- --
2020 Pa. Football Writers' Class 6A All-State Team
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Beau Pribula, Central York -- 6-3, 205 junior
Evan Clark, Manheim Township -- 6-3, 210 senior
Matt Bugbee, Nazareth -- 6-4, 155 senior
Kyle McCord, St. Joseph's Prep -- 6-3, 215 senior
Running Back
Eddy Tillman, Pittsburgh Central Catholic -- 5-8, 165 senior
Jaheim White, York High -- 5-9, 185 sophomore
Timmy Smith, Central Dauphin -- 6-0, 195 senior
Jalen White, Souderton -- 6-1, 175 senior
Khalani Eaton, North Penn -- 5-11, 210 junior
Wide Receiver
Marvin Harrison Jr., St. Joseph's Prep -- 6-4, 200 senior
Anthony Ivey, Manheim Township -- 6-1, 180 junior
Sahmir Hagans, St. Joseph's Prep -- 5-10, 180 senior
Judah Tomb, Central York -- 6-1, 190 senior
Tight End
Khalil Dinkins, North Allegheny -- 6-4, 220 senior
Offensive Line
Drew Shelton, Downingtown West -- 6-5, 255 junior
Brad Harris, St. Joseph's Prep -- 6-4, 275 junior
Nate Bruce, Harrisburg -- 6-5, 305 senior
Dorien Ford, Baldwin -- 6-4, 295 senior
Josh Gaffney, Central York -- 6-4, 315 senior
Athlete
Tanner Hess, Hempfield -- 6-0, 185 senior
Tyler Merwarth, Quakertown -- 6-0, 185 senior
Malik Cooper, St. Joseph's Prep -- 5-9, 170 senior
DEFENSE
Defensive Line
Josh Miller, Seneca Valley -- 6-2, 230 senior
Braelin Moore, Freedom -- 6-3, 285 junior
Nick Yagodich, St. Joseph's Prep -- 6-4, 240 senior
Seth Griffiths, Central York -- 5-9, 190 senior
Bralen Henderson, Pittsburgh Central Catholic -- 6-3, 255 senior
Nassir Jones, Williamsport -- 6-2, 220 senior
Linebacker
Jeremiah Trotter Jr., St. Joseph's Prep -- 6-2, 220 senior
Jack Smith, Central York -- 6-0, 210 senior
Nathan Hoke, North Allegheny -- 6-3, 225 senior
Tamir Jackson, Easton Area -- 5-9, 215 senior
Jason Henderson, Delaware Valley -- 6-0, 210 senior
Defensive Back
Sammy Knipe, State College -- 6-1, 215 senior
Troy Corson, Wilson-West Lawn -- 5-10, 180 senior
Malachi Bowman, Central Dauphin -- 5-10, 165 senior
Abdul Sabur Stewart, Coatesville -- 6-1, 190 senior
Keenan Nelson, St. Joseph's Prep -- 6-2, 190 junior
Specialist
Spencer Biscoe, Hempfield -- 6-4, 185 senior
Athlete
Shane Hartzell, Pennridge -- 6-0, 220 senior
Matthew Cusatis, Hazleton Area -- 5-11, 160 sophomore
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Kyle McCord, St. Joseph's Prep
COACH OF THE YEAR: Gerry Yonchiuk, Central York