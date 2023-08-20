For the Observer-Reporter
UNIVERSITY PARK – Drew Allar is trying not to get ahead of himself.
Penn State’s presumed starting quarterback deflected questions during the Nittany Lions’ Media Day on whether he’s approaching the season as if he’ll be the No. 1 guy.
“I’m not worried about that stuff,” Allar said. “Our goal as a quarterback room is being as efficient we can and help each other out. Obviously, there’s competition at every position. No position is locked down, and that’s up to the coaches.”
Coach James Franklin typically waits until a few days before the season opener – in this case, Sept. 2 vs. West Virginia (7:30 p.m.) – before making it official.
Franklin said that Allar and redshirt freshman Beau Pribula, who was on the team last year but saw no action, “both look like guys in year two – mentally and physically. Both have gotten stronger, leaner and faster and are more confident in their reads, accuracy and decision making. They’ve been impressive.”
However, it’s practically a foregone conclusion that Allar will start after he played in 10 of the Lions’ 13 games in 2022, completing 35 of 60 passes for 344 yards, including four touchdowns and zero interceptions.
Allar, the highest-rated quarterback Franklin has recruited, said what he learned most last season was patience.
“Don’t force anything,” he said. “Let the game flow to you.”
While PSU radio analyst (and former Steelers great) Jack Ham has likened the 6-5, 243-pound Allar to Ben Roethlisberger physically, Franklin has said he hopes to have some specific packages for Pribula, who is smaller (6-2, 206) and a running threat.
“Anything I can do to help the team, I’m ready to do it,” Pribula said.
In the meantime, they will compete through several scrimmages.
“Competition brings out the best in everyone,” Franklin said.
The Lions are rated in the top 10 of every preseason poll and have a chance to challenge for their first berth in the College Football Playoff under Franklin.
With a defense that is regarded among the nation’s best, a solid offensive line and a stable full of talented skill players, the Lions seemingly have everything but a proven quarterback.
When he’s named the starter isn’t as important as Allar being as good as advertised, and if that happens, the 2023 season could be special.
Don’t look now, but this marks Franklin’s 10th year as the Penn State coach.
Of the previous nine, he’s won 11 games four times, including last year, but each of those seasons has also produced at least two losses.
Four-team playoff fields have not had room for two-loss teams so Penn State will need to go at least 11-1 to make it – until the field expands to 12 teams in 2024.
The path is defined – beat Ohio State or Michigan and hold serve against the rest of the schedule.
It’s easier said than done since Franklin is 1-8 vs. the Buckeyes – the fluky win via the blocked field goal returned for a touchdown in 2016 – and 3-6 vs. Michigan.
The Lions, though, looked like a different team down the stretch in 2022, more confident, more explosive and more physical – albeit against the softer portion of their schedule.
If that carries over, this could be the Lions’ best team since their Rose Bowl entry of 2016.
Franklin has recruited extremely well, and the Nittany Lions are loaded with returning talent.
The 2022 team featured strong captains in Sean Clifford and Ji’Ayir Brown and respected seniors PJ Mustipher and Juice Scruggs, among others.
Franklin called the leadership the best of his career, and the lack of opt-outs contributed to the Lions’ impressive win over Utah in the Rose Bowl.
It’s tough to expect a first-year starting quarterback to be the offensive leader, so those responsibilities will fall to the running back tandem of Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen, the nucleus of an experienced line featuring Olu Fashanu, Landon Tengwall and Hunter Nourzad, the tight end combo of Tyler Warren and Theo Johnson and projected top receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith.
Defensively, the Lions could be even better with heralded linebacker Abdul Carter – the latest future great to wear No. 11 – along with projected high-round picks Kalen King and Chop Robinson.
PSU is especially deep on the defensive front with Dani Dennis-Sutton, Adisa Isaac and Zane Durant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.