Bentleyville, 931 Main St., 724-239-5887

Burgettstown, 200 Senior Way, 724-947-9524

Claysville-McGuffey, 105 Green St., 724-663-4202

Cross Creek, 28 Clark Ave., Avella, 724-587-5755

Beth-Center, 316 Station St., Vestaburg, 724-377-0000

Thomas Campbell, 850 Beech St., Washington, 724-225-2290 or 724-228-2855

Washington, 69 W. Maiden St., 724-222-9321

Satellite centers in Chartiers-Houston and Venetia operate twice a month.

The Canonsburg-Houston Ministerial Association provides meals on wheels to the Canonsburg and McDonald-Cecil area. 

Source: Aging Services of Washington County

