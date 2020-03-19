Bentleyville, 931 Main St., 724-239-5887
Burgettstown, 200 Senior Way, 724-947-9524
Claysville-McGuffey, 105 Green St., 724-663-4202
Cross Creek, 28 Clark Ave., Avella, 724-587-5755
Beth-Center, 316 Station St., Vestaburg, 724-377-0000
Thomas Campbell, 850 Beech St., Washington, 724-225-2290 or 724-228-2855
Washington, 69 W. Maiden St., 724-222-9321
Satellite centers in Chartiers-Houston and Venetia operate twice a month.
The Canonsburg-Houston Ministerial Association provides meals on wheels to the Canonsburg and McDonald-Cecil area.
Source: Aging Services of Washington County
