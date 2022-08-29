YOUTH FOOTBALL

CLASS AAAA

Division I Varsity

Seneca Valley 30 Norwin 0

Montour 7 West Allegheny 0

Trinity 37 Hempfield 12

Division I JV

Seneca Valley 34 Norwin 0

Montour 25 West Allegheny 0

Trinity 45 Hempfield 0

Division II

Seneca Valley 6 Norwin 0

West Allegheny 18 Montour 0

Trinity 34 Hempfield 6

Division II JV

Seneca Valley 14 Norwin 13

Montour 22 West Allegheny 0

Hempfield 34 Trinity 16

Division III

Norwin 25 Seneca Valley 6

West Allegheny 32 Montour 18

Trinity 32 Hempfield 0

CLASS AAA

Division I

Elizabeth Forward 38 Laurel Highlands 6

Connellsville 32 Greensburg 6

Greater Latrobe 33 Baldwin 13

Albert Gallatin 34 Rostraver 26

Division II

Elizabeth Forward 14 Laurel Highlands 0

Greensburg 8 Connellsville 0

Greater Latrobe 34 Baldwin 0

Rostraver 47 Albert Gallatin 6

Division III

Elizabeth Forward 18 Laurel Highlands 0

Greensburg 34 Connellsville 6

Baldwin 26 Greater Latrobe 14

Rostraver 18 Albert Gallatin 6

CLASS AA

Division I

Derry Area 39 Brownsville 0

Yough 12 Mount Pleasant 0

Ringgold 41 Southmoreland 13

Division II

Derry Area 39 Brownsville 0

Mount Pleasant 12 Yough 6

Southmoreland 40 Ringgold 0

Division III

Derry Area 14 Brownsville 0

Mount Pleasant 34 Yough 0

Ringgold 30 Southmoreland 0

CLASS A

Division I

Fort Cherry 6 Frazier 0

California 30 Bentworth 20

Burgettstown 30 Beth Center 6

Avella 39 Carmichaels 0

Division II

Frazier 42 Fort Cherry 0

Bentworth 6 California 0

Beth Center 26 Burgettstown 14

Avella 42 Carmichaels 0

Division III

Frazier 34 Fort Cherry 0

California 44 Bentworth 0

Burgettstown 12 Beth Center 7

Avella 31 Carmichaels 25

NON-CONFERENCE

Division I

Washington 45 McGuffey 0

West Greene 34 Waynesburg 6

South Park 34 Union Finley 0

Chartiers Houston 47 Uniontown 12

South Side 8 Carlynton 6

Charleroi 53 Jefferson Morgan 6

Division II

Washington 13 McGuffey 0

Waynesburg 13 West Greene 0

Union Finley 26 South Park 6

Chartiers Houston 26 Uniontown 14

South Side 35 Carlynton 0

Jefferson Morgan 39 Charleroi 6

Division III

Washington 47 McGuffey 0

Waynesburg 21 West Greene 8

South Park 36 Union Finley 12

Chartiers Houston 20 Uniontown 0

South Side 13 Carlynton 6

Charleroi 33 Jefferson Morgan

