YOUTH FOOTBALL
CLASS AAAA
Division I Varsity
Seneca Valley 30 Norwin 0
Montour 7 West Allegheny 0
Trinity 37 Hempfield 12
Division I JV
Seneca Valley 34 Norwin 0
Montour 25 West Allegheny 0
Trinity 45 Hempfield 0
Division II
Seneca Valley 6 Norwin 0
West Allegheny 18 Montour 0
Trinity 34 Hempfield 6
Division II JV
Seneca Valley 14 Norwin 13
Montour 22 West Allegheny 0
Hempfield 34 Trinity 16
Division III
Norwin 25 Seneca Valley 6
West Allegheny 32 Montour 18
Trinity 32 Hempfield 0
CLASS AAA
Division I
Elizabeth Forward 38 Laurel Highlands 6
Connellsville 32 Greensburg 6
Greater Latrobe 33 Baldwin 13
Albert Gallatin 34 Rostraver 26
Division II
Elizabeth Forward 14 Laurel Highlands 0
Greensburg 8 Connellsville 0
Greater Latrobe 34 Baldwin 0
Rostraver 47 Albert Gallatin 6
Division III
Elizabeth Forward 18 Laurel Highlands 0
Greensburg 34 Connellsville 6
Baldwin 26 Greater Latrobe 14
Rostraver 18 Albert Gallatin 6
CLASS AA
Division I
Derry Area 39 Brownsville 0
Yough 12 Mount Pleasant 0
Ringgold 41 Southmoreland 13
Division II
Derry Area 39 Brownsville 0
Mount Pleasant 12 Yough 6
Southmoreland 40 Ringgold 0
Division III
Derry Area 14 Brownsville 0
Mount Pleasant 34 Yough 0
Ringgold 30 Southmoreland 0
CLASS A
Division I
Fort Cherry 6 Frazier 0
California 30 Bentworth 20
Burgettstown 30 Beth Center 6
Avella 39 Carmichaels 0
Division II
Frazier 42 Fort Cherry 0
Bentworth 6 California 0
Beth Center 26 Burgettstown 14
Avella 42 Carmichaels 0
Division III
Frazier 34 Fort Cherry 0
California 44 Bentworth 0
Burgettstown 12 Beth Center 7
Avella 31 Carmichaels 25
NON-CONFERENCE
Division I
Washington 45 McGuffey 0
West Greene 34 Waynesburg 6
South Park 34 Union Finley 0
Chartiers Houston 47 Uniontown 12
South Side 8 Carlynton 6
Charleroi 53 Jefferson Morgan 6
Division II
Washington 13 McGuffey 0
Waynesburg 13 West Greene 0
Union Finley 26 South Park 6
Chartiers Houston 26 Uniontown 14
South Side 35 Carlynton 0
Jefferson Morgan 39 Charleroi 6
Division III
Washington 47 McGuffey 0
Waynesburg 21 West Greene 8
South Park 36 Union Finley 12
Chartiers Houston 20 Uniontown 0
South Side 13 Carlynton 6
Charleroi 33 Jefferson Morgan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.