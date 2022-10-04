CROSS COUNTRY
BOYS RESULTS
At Bethel Park, 3.0 miles
MT. Lebanon—17 Bethel Park—46
Mt. Lebanon—20 Trinity—41
Trinity—24 Bethel Park—31
1. Tory (MTL); 2. Papson (T); 3. Weaver (MTL); 4. Yarnocks (MTL); 5. Nimmers (BP); 6. McFoy (MTL); 7. Ciampa (T); 8. O'Hare (MTL); 9. Brockmeyer (MTL); 10. Eharin (MTL); 11. Szefi (MTL); 12. Mizzie (MTL); 13. Hrabik (T); 14. Lake (BP); 15. Markowitz (MTL).
Winning time: 18:09
At Canon-McMillan, 3.0 miles
South Fayette—24 Upper St. Clair—31
South Fayette—15 Canon-McMillan—45
Upper St. Clair—15 Canon-McMillan—47
1. Guetari (SF); 2. Weinmann (USC); 3. Borgesi (SF); 4. Galioto (SF); 5. E. Sarkett (USC); 6. Danzinger (SF); 7. Guarino (USC); 8. Hess (USC); 9. Unice (USC); 10. O'Korn (SF); 11. Warchol (SF); 12. McGee (CM); 13. N. Sarkett (USC); 14. Kazakewicz (CM); Rainane (USC).
Winning time: 16:21
GIRLS RESULTS
at Bethel Park, 3.0 miles
Trinity—23 Bethel Park—32
Mt. Lebanon—20 Bethel Park—43
Mt.Lebanon—16 Trinity—46
1.Jenna Lang (BP), 2. Phoebe McNeil (ML), 3. Emma McGreevy (ML), 4, Evelyn Smith (ML), 5. Elsie Hackworth (ML), 6. Kaylee Foringer (T), 7. Grace Kraemer (ML), 8. Mackenna Pozza (ML), 9. Abby Bodart (T), 10. Kate Mooney (ML), 11. Lillie Hackworth (ML), 12. Lyra Stiglitz (ML), 13. Alexandra Burt (BP), 14. Sammi Ciampa (T), 15.Ava Campman (T)
Winning time 20:32
At Canon-McMillan, 3.0 miles
South Fayette—20 Upper St. Clair—37
South Fayette—15 Canon-McMillan—46
Upper St. Clair—20 Canon-McMillan—35
1. Rhodes (USC); 2. Colombo (SF); 3. A. Poe (SF); 4, Martini (SF); 5. Joshi (SF); 6. Z. Poe (SF); 7. Unice (USC); 8. Franczyk (CM); 9. Mack (USC); 10. Mohnkern (SF); 11. Gray (USC); 12. Urso (CM); 13. Yaeger (CM); 14. Mack (USC); 15. Stock (SF).
Winning time: 19:47
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Class 3A Section 2
Trinity def. Chartiers Valley 25-13, 25-13, 25-19
Trinity: Rayne Elling 9 kills; Maddy Roberts 8 kills, 10 digs, 6 aces; Sydney Allen 11 digs, 3 aces, 7 kills; Rylee Elling 2 aces, 3 blocks; Sarah Hartmann 11 digs.
Trinity is 5-3 in section, 7-3 overall
CV is 2-6 in section
Class 2A Section 3
McGuffey def. Beth-Center 25-9, 25-12, 25-8
McGuffey: Sydney Francis 12 points, 7 aces, 9 kills
McGuffey is 5-6 in section
Beth-Center is 2-10 in section
400th career win for McGuffey coach JoAnn Harshman
Class A Section 2
Mapletown def. California 25-8, 25-12, 25-17
Mapletown: Krista Wilson 18 kills, 17 digs; Ella Menear 11 kills, 23 digs; Riley Pekar 21 digs; Brianna Ashton 10 digs, 4 aces; Bailey Rafferty 24 assists.
California: Rakiyah Porter 9 kills, 6 digs; Raegan Gillen 5 kills, 4 digs; Brook Bella 4 aces; Azzy Colditz 12 assists, 2 aces.
Mapletown is 8-1 in section, 10-1 overall
California is 2-7 in section
Class A Section 2
West Greene def. Avella 25-15 22-25 25-15 25-16
West Greene: Kasie Meek 12 kills; Sophia Plock 10 kills; Allex Berdine 24 assists; London Whipkey 21 digs, 5 aces.
Avella: Katie Dryer 8 kills; Kelly Doman 14 assists; Isabella Greene: 10 digs; Hannah Bower 9 digs
West Greene is 5-4 in section, 6-4 overall
Avella is 3-6 in section, 3-9 overall
Class A Section 2
Frazier def. Jefferson-Morgan 25-14, 25-9, 25-11
J-M: Alisa Long 6 points, 1 block, 4 kills; Jenna Cyr 5 points, 2 kills.
Frazier is 9-0 in section
Jefferson-Morgan is 3-6 in section
Class A Section 2
Carmichaels def. Geibel Catholic 25-6, 25-5, 25-10
Carmichaels: Kendall Ellsworth 16 assists, 12 aces, 22 points; Bailey Barnyak 6 aces, 10 points; Sophia Zalar 8 kills; Beth Cree 4 kills; Carlee Roberts 3 digs;
Carmichaels is 6-3 in section
Geibel is 0-9 in section
Class A Section 3
Chartiers-Houston def. Cornell 25-19, 25-11, 25-19
Chartiers-Houston is 4-4 in section
Cornell is 2-5 in section
Non-section
Canon-McMillan def. West Allegheny 25-12, 25-15, 25-17
C-M: Brigid Torpey 7 kills; Gianna Reamer 6 kills; Natalie Carr 8 kills; Emily Lukasewicz 5 kills; Olivia Gross 9 assists; Josie Carter 7 assists; Julia Murdy 5 digs, 3 aces; Ava Matuscin 4 digs.
Canon-McMillan is 6-5
