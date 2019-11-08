The NFL does some dumb things.
The dumbest in a long time has been the decision to call more holding penalties and allow for replay on pass interference penalties.
Nearly every rule passed in the past two decades has ostensibly been to create more offense in the game to make it more enjoyable to watch. It is, after all, entertainment.
What we’ve seen this year, however, are more penalties called against the offense, thus erasing big plays and forcing teams into untenable situations.
Through nine weeks, there have been 1,139 penalties called against offenses, an increase of more than 100 from the 934 that were called through nine games a year ago.
Offensive holding and offensive pass interference have made up the bulk of that, with each being called 33 percent more than they were a year ago.
The league made a decision to begin calling more holding penalties. So that was a choice, for whatever reason. But the offensive pass interference penalties are an unintended consequence of the rule to allow for the use of replay on pass interference.
Defensive pass interference penalties are being called at a rate that is just a tick behind last season. But officials have been quick to pull the trigger on offensive pass interference calls, not wanting coaches to challenge and win, thus hurting the official’s grade.
“They put emphasis on these things and they get called more. You could call holding on every single play if you really look into it,” Steelers guard David DeCastro. “I don’t know what you do. I don’t care too much. You try and keep your hands inside and get them out quicker. I don’t know what they’re doing outside with the receivers. It’s a whole different ballgame with the hand fighting and stuff. Where do you stop with that?”
One thing for sure, it’s certainly not more entertaining.
- As for the replays on pass interference, all would likely agree that it’s been an absolute failure, especially since Al Riveron and his crew at NFL headquarters seem completely unwilling to overrule anything.
Per ESPN, there have been nine reversals in 63 reviews. A number of the challenges should have been obvious overturns.
It’s obvious somebody told Riveron not to rock the boat.
The rule was put in place to make sure what happened to the New Orleans Saints in last year’s NFC Championship doesn’t occur again. But wouldn’t putting another official in the pressbox who is capable of buzzing down to the field to let the other guys know they missed something – a Sky Judge – make a lot more sense?
- If there is anything dumber than the NFL wanting more offensive penalties called, it’s the Atlantic Coast Conference forcing its basketball teams to open the season with a conference game.
Early in the season, coaches want to figure out who is going to be in or out of their rotation. Thus, they want to get a lot of guys playing time.
But when you open with a conference game, as the ACC did this week, you’re forcing coaches to play who they think will be their best guys. Nobody wants to be 0-1 in conference to open the season.
And in many cases, guys were being forced to play a lot more minutes than they were ready to log. That’s how you end up with a score such as Virginia winning at Syracuse Wednesday night, 48-34.
This week’s picks
Rams (minus 3 1/2) over Steelers
Jared Goff’s home/road splits aside (36 touchdowns, 9 interceptions at home, 21 touchdowns, 17 interceptions on the road the past two seasons), a lot of things favor the Rams. The Steelers have forced multiple turnovers in seven consecutive games, so if they can get to Goff, then they can win. But it’s going to be tough sledding for the Steelers’ offense. And that’s likely the difference. Take the Rams, 20-16
Buffalo (plus 2) over Browns: The Bills are 6-2. The Browns are 2-6. And yet the Browns are favored by two points. I get it. The Bills are doing it with smoke and mirrors. But the Browns have earned that 2-6 record. They lead the league in penalties and are second in turnovers. Take the Bills, 23-20
Baltimore (minus 10½) over Cincinnati: The Bengals are coming off a bye and just played one of their best games of the season, losing to the Rams, 24-10, in London. Of course, they also will be starting rookie Ryan Lindley, which will be an issue. That will be an issue against the Ravens, who mix things up on defense as well as anyone. The Ravens could be in for a letdown after beating the Patriots last week, but they should still win. Take the Ravens, 30-14
New York Giants (minus 3) over New York Jets: The Giants are the road team in a game at Giants Stadium. The Giants aren’t a great team. They’re not even average. But what they are is better than their cross-hall rivals, who are the most dysfunctional team this side of Cleveland. Take the Giants, 24-20
Kansas City (minus 6) over Tennessee: Patrick Mahomes will be back this week. And not only is his knee issue better, so is the ankle that was bothering him before he injured his knee. That is bad news for the Titans, who don’t score enough to hang with a high-powered offense such as the one they’ll face. Take the Chiefs, 34-23
Last Week: 2-3. Overall: 26-18
Thank you for Reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.