The show that’s synonymous with musical theater and Broadway, “A Chorus Line” will be presented at the State Theatre Center for the Arts in Uniontown.
“When you think of musical theater and Broadway, this is one of the first shows that comes to mind,” said John Wagner-Malia, artistic director for the Main Street Theatre Company, which is running “A Chorus Line” from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29.
Wagner-Malia said “A Chorus Line” ran on Broadway for more than 6,000 performances and was once the longest-running show there.
“Needless to say, it has been and remains a popular and favorite musical,” he said, adding that the show was a perfect fit to balance out the rest of the company’s season with a classic title people know and love.
The show explores the inner lives and bittersweet ambitions of professional Broadway performers to the soundtrack of 13 songs with memorable musical numbers including “What I Did for Love,” “One,” “I Can Do That,” “At the Ballet,” “The Music and the Mirror” and “I Hope I Get It.”
“I had the opportunity to perform in this show several years ago, and it was an experience unlike no other,” Wagner-Malia said. “I’m excited that our cast and crew now have the opportunity to have their own experience with this show and share that with our audiences.”
Wagner-Malia said he thinks people will be surprised with how much of everyone is in the characters and the story.
“Although the show is about dancers, it highlights many things that we all strive for as humans, especially our need to be connected to others and to be loved and accepted,” he said. “I hope people are able to walk away with that message and a better understanding of how all of our past experiences affect our choices today.”
Wagner-Malia said the show has many iconic and memorable moments that people will enjoy, adding that the choreography in the opening number is something people will recognize and chances are someone has heard at least one song from the show before.
“And of course, it wouldn’t be ‘A Chorus Line’ without the gold costumes and the kick line in the finale,” he said.
The cast has 25 actors with 20 additional musicians.
“I think people will enjoy our take on the production while recognizing the elements of the show that they expect to be there,” Wagner-Malia said. “Our talented cast has stayed true to the original story and characters while mixing in a little of themselves, their personal experiences. It has been a dream come true to work with them and watch them create these characters and tell this story.”
“A Chorus Line” will be at The State Theatre Center for the Arts in Uniontown at 7 p.m. Jan. 27 and 28 and at 2 p.m. Jan. 29.
Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at statetheatre.info.
For more information, call 724-439-1360.
