An evening of chocolate desserts, wine tastings and entertainment will be held at the State Theatre Center for the Arts in Uniontown with “Rebecca Kaufman-Taylor & Friends: A Chocolate Cabaret Soiree."
Kaufman-Taylor has been performing in the community for more than 30 years, having grown up in Uniontown and traveling around the world, now making her home with her family in Fayette County.
She has secured her own show at the State Theatre, where she performed many times throughout the years.
The entertainment will begin at 7 p.m. Feb. 11 at the State Theatre Center for the Arts in Uniontown.
Tickets are $40 per person and can be purchased by calling 724-439-1360 or by visiting statetheatre.info.
