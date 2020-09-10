Several veterans’ organizations, along with fire, police and EMS departments will be commemorating the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks Friday.
In South Strabane Township, many first responders will gather to remember the nearly 3,000 people who were killed Sept. 11, 2001, during an 8:45 a.m. service in the Washington Mall parking lot. This service, put on each year by the township’s police and fire departments, is open to the public, but social distancing will be encouraged.
In Monongahela, the Monongahela First United Methodist Church will host an outdoor evening service to remember 9/11. It’s the first time the church is hosting the event, which will be held from 7 to 7:45 p.m. on the front steps. The service will include special vocalists and speakers, including state Sen. Camera Bartolotta, R Carroll Township. Social distancing will be requested and face masks are suggested for this public event.
