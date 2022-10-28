The Observer-Reporter has compiled a list of trick-or-treat times for municipalities in the newspaper’s coverage area. If your community is not included in this listing, contact newsroom@observer-reporter.com with the date and time of trick-or-treat festivities.
Greene County
Center:
- 6 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31
Cumberland:
- 3 to 5 p.m., Oct. 30
Greene:
- 5 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31
Jackson:
- 6 to 8 p.m., Oct. 31
Jefferson:
- 6 to 8 p.m., Oct. 31
Monongahela Township:
- 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31
Morgan:
- 6 to 8 p.m., Oct. 31
Waynesburg:
- 5 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31
Washington County
Bentleyville:
- 5 to 6:30 p.m., Oct. 29
Buffalo:
- 4 to 6 p.m., Oct. 29
Canonsburg:
- 6 to 7:30 p.m., Oct. 31
Carroll:
- 5 to 7 p.m., Oct. 29
Cecil:
- 6 to 8 p.m., Oct. 31
Centerville:
- 5 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31
Charleroi:
- 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Oct. 29
Claysville:
- 6 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31
Donora:
- 5 to 7 p.m., Oct. 29
East Washington:
- 5 to 6:30 p.m., Oct. 29
Ellsworth:
- 6 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31
Fallowfield:
- 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Oct. 29
Houston:
- 6 to 7:30 p.m., Oct. 31
Jefferson:
- 5 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31
Marianna:
- 6 to 8 p.m., Oct. 31
Monongahela:
- 6 to 8 p.m., Oct. 29
New Eagle:
- 6 to 8 p.m., Oct. 29
North Bethlehem:
- 5 to 7 p.m.,
- Oct. 31
North Charleroi:
- 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Oct. 29
North Franklin:
- 6 to 7:30 p.m.,
- Oct. 31
North Strabane:
- 6 to 8 p.m., Oct. 31
Peters:
- 6 to 8 p.m., Oct. 31
South Strabane:
- 5:30 to 7 p.m.,
- Oct. 31
Speers:
- 6 to 8 p.m., Oct. 29
Union Township:
- 6 to 8 p.m.,
- Oct. 31
Washington:
- 5:30 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31
West Bethlehem:
- 5 to 7 p.m.,
- Oct. 31
Westmoreland County
Monessen:
- 6 to 8 p.m., Oct. 29
North Belle Vernon:
- 3 to 5 p.m.,
- Oct. 29
Rostraver: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Oct. 31
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.