2021 WPIAL Football Standings

Class 6A

Quad County Conference

Team;Conf.;Overall

Mt. Lebanon;7-0;15-0

Central Catholic;6-1;9-3

Seneca Valley;5-2;7-4

North Allegheny;4-3;7-5

Norwin;2-5;4-6 

Canon-McMillan;2-5;4-7

Baldwin;2-5;2-8

 Hempfield;0-7;2-8

Class 5A

Allegheny Eight Conference

Moon;5-0;12-1

Upper St. Clair;4-1;6-5

Bethel Park;3-2;5-6

Peters Township;2-3;7-5

West Allegheny;1-4;4-5

South Fayette;0-5;4-6

Class 4A

Big Eight Conference

Belle Vernon;6-0;10-1

McKeesport;5-1;9-3

Thomas Jefferson;4-2;8-3

Laurel Highlands;3-3;8-4

Trinity;2-4;3-7

West Mifflin;1-5;2-8

Ringgold;0-6;3-7

Class 2A

Century Conference

Washington;6-0;9-1

Chartiers-Houston;5-1;7-2

McGuffey;4-2;5-6

Beth-Center;2-3;2-7

Charleroi;2-4;2-7

Waynesburg;1-5;2-7

Frazier;0-5;0-9

Class A

Big Seven Conference

Cornell;6-1;9-3

Rochester;5-2;9-3

OLSH;4-3;9-4

Fort Cherry;3-4;5-5

Burgettstown;3-4;5-5

Shenango;3-4;5-7

Union;2-5;4-6

Northgate;2-5;3-7

Tri-County South Conference

West Greene;7-0;8-3

Carmichaels;6-1;8-3

California;4-2;6-3

Mapletown;4-3;6-5

Monessen;3-4;4-7

Avella;1-5;1-8

Bentworth;1-6;2-7

Jefferson-Morgan;1-6;1-9

