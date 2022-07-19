2021 WPIAL Football Standings
Class 6A
Quad County Conference
Team;Conf.;Overall
Mt. Lebanon;7-0;15-0
Central Catholic;6-1;9-3
Seneca Valley;5-2;7-4
North Allegheny;4-3;7-5
Norwin;2-5;4-6
Canon-McMillan;2-5;4-7
Baldwin;2-5;2-8
Hempfield;0-7;2-8
Class 5A
Allegheny Eight Conference
Moon;5-0;12-1
Upper St. Clair;4-1;6-5
Bethel Park;3-2;5-6
Peters Township;2-3;7-5
West Allegheny;1-4;4-5
South Fayette;0-5;4-6
Class 4A
Big Eight Conference
Belle Vernon;6-0;10-1
McKeesport;5-1;9-3
Thomas Jefferson;4-2;8-3
Laurel Highlands;3-3;8-4
Trinity;2-4;3-7
West Mifflin;1-5;2-8
Ringgold;0-6;3-7
Class 2A
Century Conference
Washington;6-0;9-1
Chartiers-Houston;5-1;7-2
McGuffey;4-2;5-6
Beth-Center;2-3;2-7
Charleroi;2-4;2-7
Waynesburg;1-5;2-7
Frazier;0-5;0-9
Class A
Big Seven Conference
Cornell;6-1;9-3
Rochester;5-2;9-3
OLSH;4-3;9-4
Fort Cherry;3-4;5-5
Burgettstown;3-4;5-5
Shenango;3-4;5-7
Union;2-5;4-6
Northgate;2-5;3-7
Tri-County South Conference
West Greene;7-0;8-3
Carmichaels;6-1;8-3
California;4-2;6-3
Mapletown;4-3;6-5
Monessen;3-4;4-7
Avella;1-5;1-8
Bentworth;1-6;2-7
Jefferson-Morgan;1-6;1-9