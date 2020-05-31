The 19th Amendment was an incredible victory for women across America, but there was still discrimination that the women faced daily. In fact, it was not until 1973 that women were allowed to be part of the jury. Though the fight for gender equality has been long, the 19th Amendment had a lasting impact on the battle. As we celebrate the anniversary of the amendment that declared women’s right to vote, we also celebrate the influence the amendment had on American women’s lives. The 19th Amendment sparked change, such as the Equal Rights Amendment, women’s courage, more economic roles for women, and, of course, change in political campaigning.
To begin, the 19th Amendment changed the way people campaigned for political roles. People that ran for political roles began to appeal to women. Now that women were voting, politicians tried to win women’s vote by making some of their campaign promises beneficial to women. For example, some politicians worked to make abortion legal for the safety of the mothers. The amendment also inspired women to run for positions in government. Just two years after the 19th Amendment was passed, Rebecca Felton became the first female Senator in the United States in 1922. Three years later, in 1925, Nellie Ross was the first female elected governor.
Another thing that was influenced by the 19th Amendment was the Equal Rights Amendment. Alice Paul founded the National Woman’s Party in 1916. The NWP advocated for the suffragist movement, and began to focus on equal rights after the 19th Amendment was established. In 1923, the National Woman’s Party proposed the Equal Rights Amendment. The Equal Rights Amendment would provide legal equality for both genders and prohibit gender discrimination. Finally, in 1972, the Equal Rights Amendment was passed by the Senate and sent to the states, but not all states passed the amendment.
Another key point is that the women’s right to vote impacted women’s courage, along with economic roles for women. More education was becoming available for girls and women. This led to more available jobs, and the 19th Amendment gave women courage to pursue them. The 19th Amendment, in a way, secured women’s place in society. They were ready to try new things and push boundaries, and the right to vote was a victory that inspired them to keep going. The 19th Amendment helped shape women’s history to what it is today and will be because it was proof our hard work and determination has paid off and will pay off.
In conclusion, the 19th Amendment has a lasting impact on women’s history. The Equal Rights Amendment, women’s courage, economic roles for women, and politics were greatly influenced by the 19th Amendment’s success. The right for women to vote was an incredible victory that inspired many changes.
Maria Giorgi is in eighth grade at Trinity Middle School.
